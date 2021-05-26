Log in
    QNBC   US74726N1072

QNB CORP.

(QNBC)
QNB : On May 25, 2021, QNB Corp. (the "Company") held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (Form 8-K)

05/26/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
On May 25, 2021, QNB Corp. (the 'Company') held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for

which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company

voted on the following proposals stated in the Proxy Statement dated April 13, 2021.

As of the record date for the Annual Meeting, holders of a total of 3,553,850 shares of the Company's Common Stock were entitled to vote on the matters considered at the Annual Meeting. The proposals voted on and a record of the vote on each matter presented to the shareholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting were as follows:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Class III Directors to serve a term of three years and until their successors are
elected:

Name

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Thomas J. Bisko

2,044,515

38,442

490,997

Dennis Helf

2,051,212

31,745

490,997

Jennifer L. Mann

1,865,285

217,672

490,997

Scott R. Stevenson

1,860,652

222,305

490,997

Proposal No. 2: To ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as QNB's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstain

2,547,412

14,645

11,897

Proposal No. 3: To approve the 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstain

1,991,112

47,166

44,679

Disclaimer

QNB Corp. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 16:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
