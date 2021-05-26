QNB : On May 25, 2021, QNB Corp. (the “Company”) held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (Form 8-K)

On May 25, 2021, QNB Corp. (the 'Company') held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for
which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company
voted on the following proposals stated in the Proxy Statement dated April 13, 2021.
As of the record date for the Annual Meeting, holders of a total of 3,553,850 shares of the Company's Common Stock were entitled to vote on the matters considered at the Annual Meeting. The proposals voted on and a record of the vote on each matter presented to the shareholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting were as follows:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Class III Directors to serve a term of three years and until their successors are
elected:
|
|
Name
|
|
Votes For
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
Thomas J. Bisko
|
|
2,044,515
|
|
38,442
|
|
490,997
|
Dennis Helf
|
|
2,051,212
|
|
31,745
|
|
490,997
|
Jennifer L. Mann
|
|
1,865,285
|
|
217,672
|
|
490,997
|
Scott R. Stevenson
|
|
1,860,652
|
|
222,305
|
|
490,997
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposal No. 2: To ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as QNB's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021:
|
|
Votes For
|
|
Votes Against
|
|
Abstain
|
2,547,412
|
|
14,645
|
|
11,897
Proposal No. 3: To approve the 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan:
|
|
Votes For
|
|
Votes Against
|
|
Abstain
|
1,991,112
|
|
47,166
|
|
44,679
