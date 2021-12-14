Out of this World: Solid State PAs Help Power Space Exploration

Scientific discoveries often propel technological advances, and vice versa, creating a cross fertilization of science and technology, so to speak. In this case of GBT, RF technology advancements are helping to push the space exploration envelope.

Case-in-Point: The National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) are collaborating on a project to improve planetary radar capabilities that would allow for earlier and more precise analysis of targeted Near Earth Objects (NEOs). NRAO, using an RI&S radar, conducted the first-ever transmission from the National Science Foundation's Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia. The test produced detailed images of the Apollo 15 moon landing site by way of a transmitter installed on the Green Bank Telescope. At the heart of this RF transmitter lies Spatium technology, a 700 watt, 13-16GHz SSPA providing the power necessary to achieve this technological milestone. Until now, traditional radar lacked the necessary power that Spatium brings to identify and characterize smaller NEOs.