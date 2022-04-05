Qorvo : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Vice President of Treasury named interim CFO - Form 8-K

Qorvo Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Vice President of Treasury named interim CFO

Greensboro, N.C. - April 5, 2022 - Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy is leaving the Company effective April 18, 2022. Mr. Murphy was appointed Qorvo's CFO in June 2016 and is departing to join Micron Technology, Inc. as its CFO.

Qorvo has initiated a comprehensive search for a new CFO. Qorvo's Vice President of Treasury, Grant Brown, has been named interim CFO through the transition period.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Qorvo's management team, we thank Mark for his many contributions to Qorvo," said Bob Bruggeworth, CEO of Qorvo. "Qorvo has built a high-performing finance team under Mark that has been critical to executing our strategic priorities.

"Grant has been with Qorvo for many years and has been a key part of our disciplined growth, leading various functions in our finance team," Bruggeworth continued. "He has extensive knowledge of our business and is uniquely positioned to support Qorvo during this period as we deliver on our financial and strategic initiatives."

The company's guidance for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, provided February 2, remains unchanged.

