Qorvo : Introduces Worlds Smallest 20 Watt Single-Chip Programmable Motor Control and Drive Solution for Brushless DC Motors

GREENSBORO, NC - January 4, 2021 - Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative solutions that connect and power the world, today introduced the industry's smallest single-chip motor control and inverter solution for brushless DC (BLDC) motors. The integrated, single-chip design enables motor control for extremely compact, low-power 2S to 8S battery-powered BLDC motors and opens the door to new markets and electronics in health and beauty, among others.

The Qorvo PAC5285 Power Application Controller (PAC) integrates within a single product a high-performance, 50 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M0 with 32kB of FLASH, power management, gate drivers, integrated MOSFET inverter and signal conditioning components. This provides significant savings on both the PCB size and bill of materials (BOM) count while enabling high-performance motor control with extended battery life.

The PAC5285 BOM has dramatically reduced the number of external passive components - no other ICs or active components are required for this high-performance, programmable BLDC solution. Typical solutions require multiple discrete devices for power management and control. The PAC5285 allows OEMs to design highly integrated, programmable BLDC solutions in the smallest footprint possible.

David Briggs, general manager of Qorvo's Programmable Power Management business, said, 'Our customers are looking for integrated, low-power solutions that reduce PCB size and BOM count. Qorvo is delivering that with a best-in-class, FLASH-programmable motor control solution that enables an extraordinarily small BOM, opening new market opportunities and applications.'

The PAC5285 is available now and offers these features:

PAC5285 Integrated FLASH-programmable MCU

50 MHz Arm ® Cortex ® -M0 with 32 kB FLASH 10-bit 1 MSPS SAR ADC with dual sequencer PWM Timers, Serial Communication

Integrated Power Management

40 V Input Charge Pump DC/DC, LDOs 8 µA@12V low-power hibernate mode

Integrated Gate Drivers and MOSFETs

6 x 40 V / 300 mΩ MOSFETs for BLDC 3-phase motors

Integrated Signal Conditioning

Integrated Differential and Single-ended Amplifiers



Qorvo's Programmable Power Management business delivers power management and intelligent motor drive expertise to key growth markets. The company's portfolio of analog and mixed-signal SoCs provides scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Qorvo offers Power Application Controllers® (PAC™) and DC-DC power management products that significantly improve system reliability while reducing solution size, cost and system development time. Learn more at www.qorvo.com/power-management.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

