Qorvo : Introduces Worlds Smallest 20 Watt Single-Chip Programmable Motor Control and Drive Solution for Brushless DC Motors

01/04/2021 | 04:10pm EST
Integrated, system-on-chip PAC™ is first to deliver intelligent solution with FLASH-programmable MCU and MOSFETs in a single device

GREENSBORO, NC - January 4, 2021 - Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative solutions that connect and power the world, today introduced the industry's smallest single-chip motor control and inverter solution for brushless DC (BLDC) motors. The integrated, single-chip design enables motor control for extremely compact, low-power 2S to 8S battery-powered BLDC motors and opens the door to new markets and electronics in health and beauty, among others.

The Qorvo PAC5285 Power Application Controller (PAC) integrates within a single product a high-performance, 50 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M0 with 32kB of FLASH, power management, gate drivers, integrated MOSFET inverter and signal conditioning components. This provides significant savings on both the PCB size and bill of materials (BOM) count while enabling high-performance motor control with extended battery life.

The PAC5285 BOM has dramatically reduced the number of external passive components - no other ICs or active components are required for this high-performance, programmable BLDC solution. Typical solutions require multiple discrete devices for power management and control. The PAC5285 allows OEMs to design highly integrated, programmable BLDC solutions in the smallest footprint possible.

David Briggs, general manager of Qorvo's Programmable Power Management business, said, 'Our customers are looking for integrated, low-power solutions that reduce PCB size and BOM count. Qorvo is delivering that with a best-in-class, FLASH-programmable motor control solution that enables an extraordinarily small BOM, opening new market opportunities and applications.'

The PAC5285 is available now and offers these features:

PAC5285
  • Integrated FLASH-programmable MCU
    • 50 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M0 with 32 kB FLASH
    • 10-bit 1 MSPS SAR ADC with dual sequencer
    • PWM Timers, Serial Communication
  • Integrated Power Management
    • 40 V Input Charge Pump DC/DC, LDOs
    • 8 µA@12V low-power hibernate mode
  • Integrated Gate Drivers and MOSFETs
    • 6 x 40 V / 300 mΩ MOSFETs for BLDC 3-phase motors
  • Integrated Signal Conditioning
    • Integrated Differential and Single-ended Amplifiers

Qorvo's Programmable Power Management business delivers power management and intelligent motor drive expertise to key growth markets. The company's portfolio of analog and mixed-signal SoCs provides scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Qorvo offers Power Application Controllers® (PAC™) and DC-DC power management products that significantly improve system reliability while reducing solution size, cost and system development time. Learn more at www.qorvo.com/power-management.

Connect with us virtually during the all-digital CES® (#CES2021), January. 11-14. For more information about Qorvo's solutions, announcements and meeting inquiries, visit our Qorvo CES 2021 landing page.

About Qorvo
Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Katie Caballero
Marketing Communications Manager
Qorvo Infrastructure and Defense Products
+1 972-994-8546
katie.caballero@qorvo.com

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue' and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under U.S. federal securities laws. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to fluctuations in our operating results; our substantial dependence on developing new products and achieving design wins; our dependence on a few large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; a loss of revenue if contracts with the United States government or defense and aerospace contractors are canceled or delayed or if defense spending is reduced; the COVID-19 pandemic, which has and will likely continue to negatively impact the global economy and disrupt normal business activities, and which may have an adverse effect on our results of operations; our dependence on third parties; risks related to sales through distributors; risks associated with the operation of our manufacturing facilities; business disruptions; poor manufacturing yields; increased inventory risks and costs due to timing of customer forecasts; our inability to effectively manage or maintain evolving relationships with platform providers; risks from international sales and operations; economic regulation in China; changes in government trade policies, including imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our ability to implement innovative technologies; underutilization of manufacturing facilities as a result of industry overcapacity; we may not be able to borrow funds under our credit facility or secure future financing; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our debt; restrictions imposed by the agreements governing our debt; volatility in the price of our common stock; damage to our reputation or brand; fluctuations in the amount and frequency of our stock repurchases; our recent and future acquisitions and other strategic investments could fail to achieve financial or strategic objectives; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; our reliance on our intellectual property portfolio; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information; theft, loss or misuse of personal data by or about our employees, customers or third parties; warranty claims, product recalls and product liability; and risks associated with environmental, health and safety regulations and climate change. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will continue to be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in Qorvo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.

Qorvo Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 21:09:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
