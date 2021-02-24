Log in
Qorvo : Semiconductor Industry Welcomes President Biden's Executive Order on Critical Supply Chains

02/24/2021 | 05:00pm EST
WASHINGTON - February 24, 2021 - The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today released the following statement from Bob Bruggeworth, president, CEO & director of Qorvo and 2021 SIA board chair, regarding President Biden's executive order calling for a review of supply chains of critical products, including semiconductors. SIA represents 98 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue.

'We welcome today's executive order and stand ready to work with the Biden administration to ensure the strength and resilience of America's semiconductor supply chains. As part of this effort, we urge the president and Congress to invest ambitiously in domestic chip manufacturing and research. Doing so will ensure more of the chips our country needs are produced on U.S. shores, while also promoting sustained U.S. leadership in the technology at the heart of America's economic strength and job creation, national security, and critical infrastructure.'

The share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the U.S. has decreased from 37 percent in 1990 to 12 percent today. This decline is largely due to substantial subsidies offered by the governments of our global competitors, which have placed the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage in attracting new construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities, or 'fabs.' Additionally, federal investment in semiconductor research has been flat as a share of GDP, while other governments have invested substantially in research initiatives to strengthen their own semiconductor capabilities.

Recognizing the critical role semiconductors play in America's future, Congress recently enacted the CHIPS for America Act as part of the FY 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The new law calls for incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and investments in chip research, but funding for these provisions must come through congressional appropriations. Last week, SIA and a broad coalition of other business leaders called on President Biden to work with Congress to fund the provisions in the CHIPS for America Act and to enact an investment tax credit to spur greater domestic chip production.

About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors - the tiny chips that enable modern technologies - power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. represents 98 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at
www.semiconductors.org.

Disclaimer

Qorvo Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
