Qorvo : Boosts Performance with Powerful New Multi-Time Programmable PMIC

GREENSBORO, NC - May 17, 2021 - Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative radio frequency solutions that connect the world, has expanded its family of multi-time programmable power management ICs (PMICs) with the launch of the company's first Constant-On-Time (COT) PMIC to feature 13 voltage rails and 25 amps of power across all outputs in a 3.8 x 3.8 mm package. The product's flexibility, small form factor and low quiescent current (LQC) address power, performance and size challenges in applications such as enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs), virtual reality headsets, security and action cameras, and AI processors.

The Qorvo ACT88760 PMIC accelerates time to market for both enterprise and battery-powered consumer applications by enabling designers to change configurations multiple times without special software or firmware. Industry-leading flexibility is achieved with 13 integrated rails, a sequencer and 10 General Purpose IOs (GPIOs) that can be configured for different features. This innovative PMIC also includes seven DC/DC step down converters using integrated power FETs, and six low-dropout regulators (LDOs). All are highly configurable via the I2C interface. Manufacturers can debug designs and change settings in real time without changing external components.

David Briggs, senior director of Qorvo's Programmable Power Management business, said, 'Qorvo continues to advance the level of flexibility available to designers. The ACT88760 PMIC delivers the greatest degree of programmability, power efficiency and capability in a simple, compact design. This empowers our customers to innovate enterprise and consumer electronics with greater functionality and extended battery life.'

The ACT88760 is available now and offers these features:

ACT88760 Bucks 1 & 2: Can operate in dual-phase mode

Bucks 3 & 4: Can operate in dual-phase mode

Buck 7: Optimized for high efficiency with low VOUT (

LDO 1 & 2: Provide 800mA each, PSRR (> 70dB), with Low IQ (~20µA)

LDO 5 & 6: Can be configured as 400mA LDOs or as 1.5 amps Load Switches

4 configurable Levels of AVS / DVS and 3 configurable high switching frequency

Over-Temperature Protection (OTP), OCP, OV & UV protection

10 configurable GPIOs to enable features such as: VID, DVS interrupt, reset, external enable, external PG, regulator ON/OFF, sleep/deep sleep modes, power recycle, and push button

Qorvo's Programmable Power Management business unit delivers power management and intelligent motor drive expertise to key growth markets. The company's portfolio of analog and mixed-signal SoCs provides scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Qorvo offers Power Application Controllers® (PAC™) and DC-DC power management products that significantly improve system reliability while reducing solution size, cost and system development time. Learn more at www.qorvo.com/powermanagement.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

