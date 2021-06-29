Qorvo : QRVO 2021 Annual Report

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended April 3, 2021
or
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from
to
Commission File Number 001-36801
®
Qorvo, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
46-5288992
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
7628 Thorndike Road
Greensboro, North Carolina
(Address of principal executive office)
27409-9421
(Zip Code)
(336) 664-1233
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value
QRVO
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a
well-known
seasoned issuer, as
defined in
Rule
405 of the Securities
Act.
Yes Í No '
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not
required to
file reports pursuant
to Section
13
or Section 15(d) of the
Act.
Yes ' No Í
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes Í No '
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes Í No '
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer Í Accelerated filer ' Non-accelerated filer ' Smaller reporting company ' Emerging growth company '
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. '
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. Í
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ' No Í
The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant was approximately $14,839,992,498 as of October 3, 2020. For purposes of such calculation, shares of common stock held by persons who held more than 10% of the outstanding shares of common stock and shares held by directors and officers of the registrant and their immediate family members have been excluded because such persons may be deemed to be affiliates. This determination is not necessarily conclusive.
As of May 13, 2021, there were 112,586,812 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
The registrant has incorporated by reference into Part III of this report certain portions of its proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which is expected to be filed pursuant to Regulation 14A within 120 days after the end of the registrant's fiscal year ended April 3, 2021.
QORVO, INC.
FORM 10-K
FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED APRIL 3, 2021
INDEX
Page
Forward-Looking Information.
3
PART I
Item 1.
Business.
3
Item 1A.
Risk Factors.
10
Item 1B.
Unresolved Staff Comments.
21
Item 2.
Properties.
22
Item 3.
Legal Proceedings.
22
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures.
22
PART II
Item 5.
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer
Purchases of Equity Securities.
22
Item 6.
Selected Financial Data.
24
Item 7.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations.
25
Item 7A.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk.
34
Item 8.
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data.
36
Item 9.
Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial
Disclosure.
71
Item 9A.
Controls and Procedures.
71
Item 9B.
Other Information.
71
PART III
Item 10.
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance.
71
Item 11.
Executive Compensation.
72
Item 12.
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related
Stockholder Matters.
72
Item 13.
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence.
72
Item 14.
Principal Accounting Fees and Services.
72
PART IV
Item 15.
Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules.
73
Item 16.
Form 10-K Summary.
73
Exhibit Index.
74
Signatures.
77
2
Forward-Looking Information
This report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, certain disclosures contained in Item 1, "Business," Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward- looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including due to the numerous risks and uncertainties summarized in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this report. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under the federal securities laws.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our audited consolidated financial statements included in this report, including the notes thereto.
PART I
ITEM 1. BUSINESS.
Company Overview
Qorvo® is a leader in the development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. We combine highly differentiated technologies, systems-level expertise and manufacturing scale to serve a diverse set of customers a broad portfolio of innovative solutions that enable a more connected world.
Our design expertise and manufacturing capabilities span multiple semiconductor process technologies. Our primary wafer fabrication facilities are in North Carolina, Oregon and Texas, and our primary assembly and test facilities are in China, Costa Rica, Germany and Texas. We also source products and materials through external suppliers. We have design, sales and other manufacturing facilities throughout Asia, Europe and North America.
We have two reportable segments: Mobile Products ("MP") and Infrastructure and Defense Products ("IDP"). MP is a global supplier of cellular, Ultra Wideband 802.15.4z ("UWB") and Wi-Fi solutions for a variety of applications, including smartphones,
Qorvo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Annual Report on Form 10-K 2021
wearables, laptops, tablets and Internet of Things ("IoT"). IDP is a global supplier of radio frequency ("RF"), system-on-a-chip ("SoC") and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive and IoT. Our MP segment supplies RF solutions to global consumer product companies, and our IDP segment supplies a more diverse portfolio of products with generally longer life cycles to a broader base of customers.
Industry Trends
Global demand for ubiquitous, always-on connectivity continues to increase, driving data traffic over wireless and wired networks. To keep pace with this demand, wireless and wired markets are undergoing multiyear technology upgrade cycles.
Cellular operators are migrating to 5G to improve efficiency, increase data throughput, reduce signal latency and enable massive machine-to-machine connectivity. Because 5G networks operate on different frequencies (low-,mid-, and high-band spectrum) and because they coexist with prior cellular standards, 5G deployments are increasing the content opportunity for Qorvo's high-performance gallium nitride ("GaN"), gallium arsenide ("GaAs"), and bulk acoustic wave ("BAW") infrastructure RF products.
Smartphone original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") are adopting 5G to reduce the total cost of the delivery of data (cost/bit), increase network throughput, enable more network devices or "nodes," and enhance how users connect, communicate and transact business. 5G architectures are more complex than 4G architectures and can include Multiple-Input/Multiple-Output ("MIMO"), transmit in the diversity path, higher frequencies with wider bandwidths and new receive paths featuring carrier aggregation ("CA"). The increased functionality is expected to add RF content and the added complexity favors best-in-class, highly integrated RF solutions. 5G smartphone units are forecast to approximately double in calendar year 2021. Beyond smartphones, 5G enables new use cases in autonomous vehicles, augmented/virtual reality, and connected IoT devices powering smart homes and smart cities, which is increasing the content opportunity for Qorvo's high-performance GaAs, silicon on insulator ("SOI"), and BAW cellular RF products.
In Wi-Fi, network and device OEMs are migrating to next-generation standards, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, to support the higher wireless data demand, while the new standards are enabling new IoT use cases. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved the use of 5.9 GHz to 7.1 GHz for Wi-Fi 6E, and additional countries are making spectrum available for Wi-Fi 6E. The multiyear upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 and 6E and the addition of new use cases are increasing the content opportunity for Qorvo's high-performanceWi-Fi RF solutions.