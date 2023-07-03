























Inside information: QPR Software Plc is looking into a possible share issue during the third quarter of 2023; Company has received an irrevocable commitment from its largest shareholder to subscribe for shares in the potential share issue

The Board of Directors of QPR Software Plc (the “Company”) is looking into the possibility of conducting a directed share issue during the third quarter of 2023 in order to strengthen the Company’s equity and financial position. The potential share issue would be conducted pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on May 3, 2023, to decide on issuances of new shares and conveyances of the own shares held by the Company either in one or more instalments, including the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right. Based on the authorisation, the maximum number of new shares that may be issued and own shares held by the Company that may be conveyed in share issues is 3,200,000 shares. The Company aims to raise approximately EUR 0.75–1.2 million through the share issue.

The Company has received an irrevocable commitment from its largest shareholder, Oy Fincorp Ab, to subscribe for new shares in the potential share issue for a minimum of EUR 750,000. The commitment is conditional upon the requirement that the subscription price per share in the potential share issue would, at the most, be the volume weighted average price of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the five (5) trading days preceding the Board’s resolution on the beginning of the subscription period, however, so that the subscription price may not exceed the closing price of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on the trading day preceding the Board’s resolution on the subscription period in the potential share issue. The commitment is valid until August 31, 2023.

The Company noted in its interim report January–March 2023, that in the current market situation, the Company’s business space is tight in terms of cash resources and equity ratio, while operations are still loss-making, and that the Company is actively taking measures to reach the guidance given for the financial year 2023.

The decision concerning the potential share issue and its terms and conditions will be made and communicated later on, and conducting the share issue is not certain. Evli Plc would act as the lead manager for the possible share issue.

















About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com













