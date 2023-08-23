QPR SOFTWARE PLC                            STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          23 August 2023 at 20 pm EEST




      

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act


On 23 August 2023, QPR Software Oyj received a notification from Oy Fincorp Ab pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (AML), according to which its direct share ownership of QPR Software Oyj's total number of shares and votes has increased to more than twenty (20) percent.


Issuer's name and business ID: QPR Software Oyj, 0832693-7

Shareholder's name and business ID: Oy Fincorp Ab 0599090-4


Basis for notification: Acquisition or transfer of shares or voting rights.

The flagging limit was exceeded on August 23, 2023.



Total position of Oy Fincorp Ab, based on its notification:
 Shares and voting rights, %Shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal, %Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
Position after exceeding the threshold25,19 %025,19 %18.175.192
Position in previous notification (if any)15,03 %015,03 % 


Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold
Shares and voting rights
Class / type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rightsShares and voting rights, % of total
Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
QPR1V4.578.535 25,19 
TOTAL4.578.535 25,19 




For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029




About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com




