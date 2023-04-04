Advanced search
    QPR1V   FI0009008668

QPR SOFTWARE OYJ

(QPR1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:29:19 2023-04-03 am EDT
0.6880 EUR    0.00%
02:02aQPR Software Named a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools
GL
02:01aQPR Software Named a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools
AQ
03/20Notice to the annual general meeting of qpr software plc
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QPR Software Named a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools

04/04/2023 | 02:02am EDT
QPR SOFTWARE PLC                         PRESS RELEASE                          4 April 2023 at 9 am EET





QPR Software Plc, who has pioneered process mining since 2010, has been named a Visionary in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools. The technology research and consulting company Gartner evaluated 15 vendors in the process mining market based on their ability to execute and their Completeness of Vision.

According to Gartner “visionaries in a market are the innovators driving the market forward by responding to emerging, leading-edge customer demands and by offering new opportunities to excel. Typically, these vendors appeal to leading-edge customers and may have a minimal mainstream presence or name recognition. Their ability to deliver sustained and dependable execution in the mainstream enterprise market is not sufficiently tested or has not yet reached the required level of awareness”.

The latest development in the process mining field is brought by QPR ProcessAnalyzer with its ability to run natively on the Snowflake Data Cloud. This means tackling issues in performance, scalability, and data security. With QPR’s process mining solution, users gain access to Snowflake’s virtually unlimited scaling capacity, enabling them to discover process inefficiencies from billions of data rows in the blink of an eye.​ The solution comes with direct real-time access to the data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Data governance, along with authentications and permissions perfectly sync with Snowflake.

Heikki Veijola, CEO of QPR Software, expresses his pride in the company's recognition as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant™:  ”We believe this validates our commitment to provide data-driven insights and analysis to improve customers' business processes. As the process mining market continues to grow, we are excited to innovate and expand our capabilities to meet evolving customer needs. To us, recognition as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant™ is a testament to our ability to execute our vision for the future of process mining.”

In conclusion, we think QPR Software's recognition as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools underscores the company's position as a leading provider of process mining software. Organizations can rely on QPR ProcessAnalyzer to gain valuable insights into their business processes, optimize their operations, and achieve their business goals.


Additional information:

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant on Process Mining Tools is available to Gartner subscribers on gartner.com.

Find more information on market-leading process mining solution QPR ProcessAnalyzer here: https://www.qpr.com/process-mining-powered-by-snowflake



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools, Marc Kerremans, Kimihiko Iijima, Andrei Razvan Sachelarescu, Nick Duffy, David Sugden, 20 March 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029



About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


