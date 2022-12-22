Advanced search
    QPR1V   FI0009008668

QPR SOFTWARE OYJ

(QPR1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:24 2022-12-21 am EST
0.5700 EUR   -2.40%
QPR Software Oyj : Season's greetings from our CEO

12/22/2022 | 03:33am EST
Dear QPR Customers, Partners, Shareholders, and Colleagues,

Ihad the privilege to take on the responsibility as the new CEO of QPR Software in October 2021. The year2022began with the anticipationthat the worst days of the Covid pandemic might be behind us and that we were heading back to a more normal life. Hardly anyone could have guessed what was still to come: the stock market had taken a hit and the world faced the highest inflation seen in more than 30 years, fueled in part by the first war in Europe in decades.

Although the year has been different and even sometimes difficult for all of us, and certainly a year of transformation and renewal for QPR in many ways, I am extremely happy that it also contains successes on many fronts. I am proud to highlight a few of them.

This year has not been the time to followgut feelings, but rather to secure the continuity and profitability of the business and make decisions based on facts. This is where the transparency of business operations, finding root causes for challenges, and the necessity of fact-based decision-making come into play. I am very satisfied with our launchof a ground-breaking new generation of process mining solutionsto the market, which have offered our customersthe opportunity to improve their operations and find cost savings by combining a deep understanding of business processes and real-time transparency of processesand operations.

I am grateful for how our top-class consultants have provided a high level of commitment and dedicationand ensured hundreds of successful projects for our customers from the design phase to the completion, not to forget the ongoing collaboration with our customers and partners for the value realization every single day.

QPR is very fortunate to have such shareholders as owners who haveshown us their unwavering supportduring this year by investing in our transformation and growth strategy, and a strong international partner network that shares the same passion for technological innovationand customer value with us. This year has been meaningful in creating new significant partnerships. Just to mention a few, QPR is Snowflake's first and only process mining Powered by Snowflakepartner globally. With Tietoevry we announced a new process mining solution, SAP S/4HANA Vectorial, that gives organizations unparallel support and transparency in difficult digital transformation projects.

What a year it has been. As we are soon entering 2023, we all deserve a well-earned and relaxing break. 2022has been a year that has taught all of us a lot - both about business and working life as well as what truly is important in life.Adaptability and agility have become more important than ever.

My sincere thanks to you, our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders, for your collaboration and trust in us. Thank you, all colleagues in QPR team, foryour expertise, positivity, hard work, collaboration, fun times, fruitful learnings,and most importantly, for providing exceptional service& successto our customers.

QPR has traditionally donated our Christmas greetings budget to a good cause, the Save the Children's organization, which fights for children's rights in order to immediately and permanently improve children's lives in Finland and all over the world.

I wish you a joyful and relaxing holiday season with your closest onesand a prosperous year 2023. 

Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer, QPR Software Plc

Published by
Sanna Salo

Chief Marketing Officer at QPR Software

Disclaimer

QPR Software Oyj published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 08:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
