    QPR1V   FI0009008668

QPR SOFTWARE OYJ

(QPR1V)
QPR Software Oyj : Shareholder Questions and Answers

03/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Would it be possible that as of the ongoing financial year, product development depreciations would be bigger than the investments?

The Company follows IFRS standards in its accounting, which dictates the principles for depreciation and capitalization of product development investments. The possible capitalization of product development expenses is carried out on this basis and depend on the actual product development expenses that meet the definition of expenses to be capitalized. Product development expenses have a depreciation period of four (4) years. At this stage, it is too early to say how large such capitalizable expenses will be.

Is it possible that the maturity of interest-bearing debt is extended?

The Company does not have long-term interest-bearing bank loans. The Company has a short-term bank loan of EUR 1.5 million, that is due to be paid in the Spring of 2023. In all situations, the Company strives to optimize the use of equity and debt and the costs thereof.

What amount of the one-time growth investments can be financed using only a directed share issue against payment of own shares held by the Company? Has the Company conducted a survey of the parties to whom a directed share issue against payment could be arranged, using the Company´s own shares?

The Company holds a limited number of own shares that were originally issued for future share conversions under the Company's LTI plan (stock option plan). This number would not be significant with regards to covering growth investments.

In its financial statement bulletin released on February 16, 2022, the Company has stated that it will assess the need for a share issue during the course of spring, the proceeds of which would be used for the company's growth investments.

The Company has not decided on the matter and the assessment regarding the directed share issue against payment will be conducted during the Spring of 2022. The Company will make an announcement of possible decisions separately.

Disclaimer

QPR Software Oyj published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,14 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net income 2021 -1,36 M -1,49 M -1,49 M
Net Debt 2021 1,24 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 41,5%
Managers and Directors
Jussi Vasama Chief Executive Officer
Päivi Vahvelainen Chief Financial Officer
Pertti Olavi Ervi Chairman
Pekka Tapio Keskiivari Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Matti Heikkonen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QPR SOFTWARE OYJ-26.76%18
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.28%218 068
SAP SE-19.25%130 053
SERVICENOW INC.-13.44%112 374
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.94%35 439
HUBSPOT, INC.-29.63%22 065