QPR Software Plc: Changes in the QPR Software Executive Management Team

















QPR Software Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE May 13, 2022 at 10.00 AM









Changes in the QPR Software Executive Management Team





Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen (Master of Science in Economics) has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Management Team of QPR Software Plc effective as of August 4, 2022. Kerkelä-Hiltunen has previously worked as a Senior Finance Leader for Deloitte Ltd from 2019 onwards and prior to that in several leadership positions in the Nokia Corporation group, both in Finland and abroad.

I am delighted to have an experienced finance leader and business developer like Mervi in to our Executive Management Team. This will enable the company to develop financial operations with a long-term, business-oriented focus to implement QPR's growth strategy,” comments Jussi Vasama, CEO.

Current Chief Financial Officer Päivi Vahvelainen will continue in her position until August 3, 2022 and the release of the Half Year Financial Report January – June 2022 of QPR Software Plc. Vahvelainen has acted as the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Management Team since November 2020.

CEO Jussi Vasama: "I would like to thank Päivi for her hard work over the years as QPR's CFO and for her strong commitment to driving the company's success."

From August 4, 2022 onwards the Executive Management Team of QPR Software Plc will consist of:

Jussi Vasama, Chief Executive Officer

Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen, Chief Financial Officer

Matti Erkheikki, Chief of of Strategy, Partnerships, and Alliances

Tero Aspinen, VP Middle East Business

Pekka Keskiivari, Chief Technology Officer

Sanna Salo, Chief Marketing Officer

Samuel Rinnetmäki, Director of Consulting









For additional information in QPR Software, please contact:

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve.

www.qpr.com





