    QPR1V   FI0009008668

QPR SOFTWARE OYJ

(QPR1V)
2023-05-26
0.5860 EUR   -2.98%
11:01aQpr Software Plc : Managements' Transactions (Tapaninen)
GL
11:01aQpr Software Plc : Managements' Transactions (Heikkonen)
GL
11:01aQpr Software Plc : Managements' Transactions (Koskela)
GL
QPR Software Plc: Managements' Transactions (Ervi)

05/26/2023 | 11:01am EDT
OPR SOFTWARE PLC                  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                 26 May 2023 at 6 pm EET






QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.






Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pertti Ervi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: QPR Software Plc

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 32408/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-05-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27756 Unit price: 0.6432 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 27756 Volume weighted average price: 0.6432 EUR





For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029




About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com





DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


