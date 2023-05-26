QPR Software Plc: Managements' Transactions (Koskela)





















OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 May 2023 at 6 pm EET

















QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

















Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Koskela

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 32417/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15420 Unit price: 0.6432 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 15420 Volume weighted average price: 0.6432 EUR

















For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029













About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com













