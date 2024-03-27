OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 March 2024 9 a.m. EET
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Lehto
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56705/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-26
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: QPR Softwaren optio-oikeus, vuoden 2023 optio-ohjelma
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
____________________________________________
For further information:
Heikki Veijola
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 40 922 6029
QPR Software in Brief
QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.
www.qpr.com
