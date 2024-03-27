QPR Software Plc is a Finland-based company primarily engaged in the development and provision of software solutions. The Company offers such services as software license sales, software subscription sales, and sales of maintenance and professional services. The Company's products include QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR ProcessDesigner, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR Metrics, QPR ProcessXpress and QPR FactView, tools which are used to improve business work organization and management. It provides its products directly in Finland and the Russian Federation an globally as a software vendor through a network of local Value Added Resellers in more than 50 countries. As of December 31, 2011, it operated seven subsidiaries, including Nobultec OY, QPR Software AB, QPR Software Inc, QPR Services Oy, Strong Docs OY, QPR CIS Oy and OOO QPR Software.

Sector Software