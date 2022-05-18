Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. QPR Software Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QPR1V   FI0009008668

QPR SOFTWARE OYJ

(QPR1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/17 11:19:38 am EDT
1.095 EUR   -1.79%
02:01aQPR SOFTWARE PLC STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW KEY POSITIONS : Eric Allart has been appointed as the company's Chief Revenue Officer and Johanna Lähde has been appointed as Director, Head of People & Culture
GL
05/13QPR SOFTWARE PLC : Changes in the QPR Software Executive Management Team
GL
05/13QPR SOFTWARE PLC : Changes in the QPR Software Executive Management Team
AQ
QPR Software Plc strengthens its Executive Management Team with new key positions: Eric Allart has been appointed as the company's Chief Revenue Officer and Johanna Lähde has been appointed as Director, Head of People & Culture

05/18/2022 | 02:01am EDT
QPR Software Plc                                               STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                                 May 18, 2022, at 9:00 AM




Eric Allart has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer of QPR Software Plc to be responsible for global direct sales effective June 1, 2022. Johanna Lähde will start as Director, Head of People & Culture on August 1, 2022, and will be responsible for developing the company's operating culture and personnel. Strengthening the management team with two new roles, with strong professionals in their respective areas of expertise, will support the implementation of QPR's new growth strategy.

Eric Allart has more than 30 years of extensive international experience in software sales leadership roles. He has previously worked for Signavio and IBM among others. Allart is well acquainted with the global market for process mining and process modeling, and operating models of partner business and SaaS business. Within Allart's leadership, QPR will seek to strengthen its entire sales function internationally and gain an even stronger foothold in the Central European market.

Johanna Lähde will join QPR from Sofigate. She has a strong track record of successful human resource management in growth companies as well as business transformation. The expertise of Lähde will be valuable as QPR invests in the further development of personnel's competences and skills as well as the company's operating model and customer-oriented operating culture.

“We are very pleased to have two experienced professionals in our Executive Management Team with extensive experience in international growth business and strong proof of delivering results in long-term. Eric and Johanna bring expertise, enthusiasm, and energy to accelerate the growth of QPR Software in line with our new strategy. A strong focus on sales and personnel will play a key role in developing our business further. Our ability to recognize the needs and desires of the market is essential in the ongoing rapid change in our industry,” says Jussi Vasama, CEO of QPR Software.



For additional information on QPR Software, please contact:

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9,30 M 9,80 M 9,80 M
Net income 2022 -1,10 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net Debt 2022 2,60 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart QPR SOFTWARE OYJ
Duration : Period :
QPR Software Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QPR SOFTWARE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,10 €
Average target price 1,20 €
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jussi Vasama Chief Executive Officer
Päivi Vahvelainen Chief Financial Officer
Pertti Olavi Ervi Chairman
Pekka Tapio Keskiivari Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Matti Heikkonen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QPR SOFTWARE OYJ-40.81%14
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.58%185 997
SAP SE-24.79%113 546
SERVICENOW INC.-33.32%86 785
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-17.07%31 953
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-13.27%19 079