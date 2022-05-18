QPR Software Plc strengthens its Executive Management Team with new key positions: Eric Allart has been appointed as the company's Chief Revenue Officer and Johanna Lähde has been appointed as Director, Head of People & Culture





















Eric Allart has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer of QPR Software Plc to be responsible for global direct sales effective June 1, 2022. Johanna Lähde will start as Director, Head of People & Culture on August 1, 2022, and will be responsible for developing the company's operating culture and personnel. Strengthening the management team with two new roles, with strong professionals in their respective areas of expertise, will support the implementation of QPR's new growth strategy.

Eric Allart has more than 30 years of extensive international experience in software sales leadership roles. He has previously worked for Signavio and IBM among others. Allart is well acquainted with the global market for process mining and process modeling, and operating models of partner business and SaaS business. Within Allart's leadership, QPR will seek to strengthen its entire sales function internationally and gain an even stronger foothold in the Central European market.

Johanna Lähde will join QPR from Sofigate. She has a strong track record of successful human resource management in growth companies as well as business transformation. The expertise of Lähde will be valuable as QPR invests in the further development of personnel's competences and skills as well as the company's operating model and customer-oriented operating culture.

“We are very pleased to have two experienced professionals in our Executive Management Team with extensive experience in international growth business and strong proof of delivering results in long-term. Eric and Johanna bring expertise, enthusiasm, and energy to accelerate the growth of QPR Software in line with our new strategy. A strong focus on sales and personnel will play a key role in developing our business further. Our ability to recognize the needs and desires of the market is essential in the ongoing rapid change in our industry,” says Jussi Vasama, CEO of QPR Software.









