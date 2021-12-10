QS Energy : AOT Update

Log in
    QSEP   US74736R1068

QS ENERGY, INC.

(QSEP)
12/10/2021 | 07:42am EST
QS Energy, Inc., AOT Update

Recent AOT testing confirms successful development path

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 /QS Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "QS Energy") (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided an update to recent AOT testing.

Since reporting our findings on October 7, 2021, we have been able to positively confirm and correct 80% of what we have determined thus far to be the necessary improvements for a reliable and field worthy AOT. Based on the results of the recent component testing, we were able to rework the original grid pack, achieve high voltage in air and oil to verify that the individual components worked when assembled. As previously explained, the reason for component testing is to reveal a potential problem that could be otherwise concealed with a fully assembled AOT.

Based on the confirmation of these most recent and positive results using the fully assembled AOT, a medium gravity pipeline spec oil (API 23) was procured and pumped into the AOT. We ran the AOT with the reworked original grid pack for an hour at 10 kV and saw no anomalies and no short circuits, confirming our belief that the short condition was a result of failed insulation. We were then able to apply 20 kV to the oil despite utilizing a reworked original grid pack. This high voltage result seems to demonstrate that we have solved the problems reported in June of 2020. Subsequent testing in the laboratory showed the oil (API 23) would support a voltage of 40 kV. Between the laboratory data and issues found during recent component testing we are in the process of confirming the final design criteria for a new grid pack which represents the remaining 20% necessary for full treatment effect.

At this point, we have reopened discussions with our original development partner as well as reaching out to others. While we have tested with a representative oil sample, the next step is to test a development partner's actual pipeline oil as a prelude to another field test.

For further information about QS Energy, Inc., visit www.QSEnergy.com, read our SEC filings at https://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/all-sec-filings and subscribe to Email Alerts at https://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/email-alerts to receive Company news and shareholder updates.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Please visit the following link for our complete cautionary forward-looking statement: https://www.qsenergy.com/site-info/disclaimer

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

Company Contact:
QS Energy, Inc.
Tel: +1 844-645-7737
E-mail: investor@qsenergy.com
Sales: sales@qsenergy.com

SOURCE: QS Energy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676930/QS-Energy-Inc-AOT-Update

Disclaimer

QS Energy Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:41:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
