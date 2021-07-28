Log in
    QSEP   US74736R1068

QS ENERGY, INC.

(QSEP)
QS Energy : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

07/28/2021
FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of

the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0104

Estimated average burden

hours per response...

0.5

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

KYTE CECIL BOND

Statement (Month/Day/Year)

QS Energy, Inc. [QSEP]

04/15/2021

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to

5. If Amendment, Date Original

963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320

Issuer

Filed(Month/Day/Year)

(Check all applicable)

(Street)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title _____ Other (specify

Applicable Line)

CARSON CITY, NV 89705

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

below)

below)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

CEO, CFO

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock (1)

5,000,000

D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

SEC 1473 (7-02)

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying Derivative

or Exercise

Form of

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security: Direct

Security

(D) or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or Number of

Title

(I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Reporting Owners

Relationships

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Director

10%

Officer

Other

Owner

KYTE CECIL BOND

963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320

X

CEO, CFO

CARSON CITY, NV 89705

Signatures

/s/ Cecil Bond Kyte

07/28/2021

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
  • 1) These2021. shares of Common Stock were acquired and held by the Reporting Person prior to the time he was appointed a Director, CEO, and CFO of the Company on April 15,

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

QS Energy Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
