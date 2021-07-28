QS Energy : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol KYTE CECIL BOND Statement (Month/Day/Year) QS Energy, Inc. [QSEP] 04/15/2021 (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to 5. If Amendment, Date Original 963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320 Issuer Filed(Month/Day/Year) (Check all applicable) (Street) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner __X__ Officer (give title _____ Other (specify Applicable Line) CARSON CITY, NV 89705 _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person below) below) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person CEO, CFO (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Beneficially Owned Form: Direct (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Common Stock (1) 5,000,000 D Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. SEC 1473 (7-02)

1. Title of Derivative Security 2. Date Exercisable 3. Title and Amount of 4. Conversion 5. Ownership 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial (Instr. 4) and Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative or Exercise Form of Ownership (Month/Day/Year) Security Price of Derivative (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) Derivative Security: Direct Security (D) or Indirect Date Expiration Amount or Number of Title (I) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 5) Reporting Owners Relationships Reporting Owner Name / Address Director 10% Officer Other Owner KYTE CECIL BOND 963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320 X CEO, CFO CARSON CITY, NV 89705 Signatures /s/ Cecil Bond Kyte 07/28/2021 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

1) These 2021. shares of Common Stock were acquired and held by the Reporting Person prior to the time he was appointed a Director, CEO, and CFO of the Company on April 15,

