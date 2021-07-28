|
QS Energy : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of
the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response...
0.5
(Print or Type Responses)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
KYTE CECIL BOND
Statement (Month/Day/Year)
QS Energy, Inc. [QSEP]
04/15/2021
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to
5. If Amendment, Date Original
|
963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320
Issuer
Filed(Month/Day/Year)
(Check all applicable)
(Street)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title _____ Other (specify
Applicable Line)
|
CARSON CITY, NV 89705
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
below)
|
below)
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
CEO, CFO
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Beneficially Owned
Form: Direct
|
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
(D) or Indirect
(I)
|
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock (1)
5,000,000
D
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security
|
2. Date Exercisable
|
|
3. Title and Amount of
|
4. Conversion
|
5. Ownership
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
and Expiration Date
|
Securities Underlying Derivative
|
or Exercise
|
Form of
|
Ownership
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Security
|
Price of
|
Derivative
|
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
|
Security: Direct
|
Security
|
(D) or Indirect
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
Amount or Number of
|
|
|
|
Title
|
(I)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Shares
(Instr. 5)
Reporting Owners
Relationships
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director
10%
Officer
Other
Owner
KYTE CECIL BOND
963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320
X
CEO, CFO
CARSON CITY, NV 89705
Signatures
/s/ Cecil Bond Kyte
07/28/2021
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
1) These2021. shares of Common Stock were acquired and held by the Reporting Person prior to the time he was appointed a Director, CEO, and CFO of the Company on April 15,
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Disclaimer
QS Energy Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:56:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
