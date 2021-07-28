|
QS Energy : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section
16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
(Print or Type Responses)
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment
Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0287
|
Estimated average burden hours
|
per response...
|
0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KYTE CECIL BOND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QS Energy, Inc. [QSEP]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Director
|
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
|
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEO, CFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320
|
|
|
|
|
06/07/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CARSON CITY, NV 89705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
|
|
(State)
|
|
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
2. Transaction
|
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
|
3. Transaction
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially
|
6.
|
|
|
7. Nature
|
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Execution Date, if
|
|
Code
|
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
Owned Following Reported
|
|
Ownership
|
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
any
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
Amount
|
|
(D)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
06/07/2021
|
|
|
06/07/2021
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
5,533,333
|
A
|
$
|
|
|
10,533,333
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in
|
|
SEC 1474 (9-02)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currently valid OMB control number.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
|
3. Transaction
|
3A. Deemed
|
|
4.
|
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
|
|
11. Nature
|
Derivative
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
Execution Date, if
|
|
Transaction
|
Derivative
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
|
Underlying Securities
|
Derivative
|
|
Derivative
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
Security
|
or Exercise
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
any
|
|
Code
|
Securities
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
Security
|
|
Securities
|
|
Form of
|
|
Beneficial
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
(Instr. 8)
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible
|
$ 0.02
|
|
06/07/2021
|
|
06/07/2021
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
$ 117,000
|
|
06/07/2021
|
|
(2)
|
|
Common
|
6,435,000
|
$
|
|
6,435,000
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants
|
$ 0.03
|
|
06/07/2021
|
|
06/07/2021
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
3,217,500
|
|
06/07/2021
|
06/07/2022
|
|
Common
|
3,217,500
|
(3)
|
|
9,652,500
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
10%
|
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KYTE CECIL BOND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
CEO, CFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CARSON CITY, NV 89705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Cecil Bond Kyte
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07/28/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
-
1) ReportingIssuer. Person acquired Issuer's Convertible Note in the principal amount of $128,700, for a purchase price of $117,000, convertible into 6,435,000 shares of common stock of
-
2) Not Applicable.
-
3) Reporting Person acquired Issuer's Warrants as part of Reporting Person's purchase of Issuer's Convertible Note reported above.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Disclaimer
QS Energy Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:56:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about QS ENERGY, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-2,42 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
1,28 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-2,23x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
11,9 M
11,9 M
-
|EV / Sales 2019
|-
|EV / Sales 2020
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|4
|Free-Float
|84,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution