QS Energy : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer KYTE CECIL BOND QS Energy, Inc. [QSEP] (Check all applicable) __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) CEO, CFO 963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320 06/07/2021 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person CARSON CITY, NV 89705 ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. Transaction 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Date Execution Date, if Code or Disposed of (D) Owned Following Reported Ownership of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) any (Instr. 8) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Transaction(s) Form: Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) (Instr. 3 and 4) Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) Code V Amount (D) Price (Instr. 4) Common Stock 06/07/2021 06/07/2021 A 5,533,333 A $ 10,533,333 D 0.015 Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in SEC 1474 (9-02) this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, if Transaction Derivative Expiration Date Underlying Securities Derivative Derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) any Code Securities (Month/Day/Year) (Instr. 3 and 4) Security Securities Form of Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative Disposed of (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4, and Following Direct (D) 5) Reported or Indirect Transaction(s) (I) Date Expiration Amount or (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Title Number of Exercisable Date Code V (A) (D) Shares Convertible $ 0.02 06/07/2021 06/07/2021 A $ 117,000 06/07/2021 (2) Common 6,435,000 $ 6,435,000 D 117,000 Note (1) Stock (1) Warrants $ 0.03 06/07/2021 06/07/2021 A 3,217,500 06/07/2021 06/07/2022 Common 3,217,500 (3) 9,652,500 D Stock Reporting Owners Relationships Reporting Owner Name / Address Director 10% Officer Other Owner KYTE CECIL BOND 963 TOPSY LANE, SUITE 306-320 X CEO, CFO CARSON CITY, NV 89705 Signatures /s/ Cecil Bond Kyte 07/28/2021 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

1) Reporting Issuer. Person acquired Issuer's Convertible Note in the principal amount of $128,700, for a purchase price of $117,000, convertible into 6,435,000 shares of common stock of

2) Not Applicable.

Not Applicable. 3) Reporting Person acquired Issuer's Warrants as part of Reporting Person's purchase of Issuer's Convertible Note reported above.

