QS Energy : XBRL 2021
Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)
Cover
Cover - USD ($)
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Mar. 25, 2022
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-K
Amendment Flag
false
Document Annual Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Document Period End Date
Dec. 31, 2021
Document Fiscal Period Focus
FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2021
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Entity File Number
0-29185
Entity Registrant Name
QS ENERGY, INC.
Entity Central Index Key
0001103795
Entity Tax Identification Number
52-2088326
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
NV
Entity Address, Address Line One
3606 Challenger Way
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Unit#1
Entity Address, City or Town
Carson City
Entity Address, State or Province
NV
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
89706
City Area Code
(775)
Local Phone Number
300-7647
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer
No
Entity Voluntary Filers
No
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Public Float
$ 12,784,000
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
356,491,888
Auditor Firm ID
572
Auditor Name
Weinberg & Company, P.A.
|
Auditor Location
Los Angeles, California
