  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. QS Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QSEP   US74736R1068

QS ENERGY, INC.

(QSEP)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/30 03:50:36 pm EDT
0.038 USD   -11.56%
11:46aQS ENERGY : Xbrl 2021
PU
08:08aQS ENERGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
2021Qs energy, inc., aot update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QS Energy : XBRL 2021

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)

Cover

Cover - USD ($)

12 Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Mar. 25, 2022

Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-K
Amendment Flag false
Document Annual Report true
Document Transition Report false
Document Period End Date Dec. 31, 2021
Document Fiscal Period Focus FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity File Number 0-29185
Entity Registrant Name QS ENERGY, INC.
Entity Central Index Key 0001103795
Entity Tax Identification Number 52-2088326
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code NV
Entity Address, Address Line One 3606 Challenger Way
Entity Address, Address Line Two Unit#1
Entity Address, City or Town Carson City
Entity Address, State or Province NV
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 89706
City Area Code (775)
Local Phone Number 300-7647
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer No
Entity Voluntary Filers No
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Public Float $ 12,784,000
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 356,491,888
Auditor Firm ID 572
Auditor Name Weinberg & Company, P.A.
Auditor Location Los Angeles, California

Disclaimer

QS Energy Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,42 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,6 M 13,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 84,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cecil Bond Kyte Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Eric Bunting Independent Director
Donald Dickson Non-Independent Director
Shannon Rasmussen Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QS ENERGY, INC.3.99%14
ATLAS COPCO AB-22.18%61 580
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.32%37 471
FANUC CORPORATION-10.44%34 358
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-16.56%30 353
SANDVIK AB-19.24%27 642