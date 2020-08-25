QSC AG : Sachsenlotto to digitalise business management with QSC

DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Sachsenlotto to digitalise business management with QSC



25.08.2020 / 10:00

Sachsenlotto to digitalise business management with QSC

- QSC to build and operate new SAP S/4HANA environment

- Local software islands to be replaced with hybrid cloud scenario

- Cloud-native strategy as basis for smart and lean business processes

Cologne, 25 August 2020. Sächsische Lotto-GmbH (Sachsenlotto) has commissioned QSC AG to convert its entire ERP landscape. To this end, QSC will consolidate all of the customer's business management processes in a central SAP S/4HANA environment which the IT service provider will operate at its data centres. Based on a hybrid cloud approach, QSC will integrate further services from the SAP cloud into the customer's ERP landscape. Building on this new IT environment, Sachsenlotto aims to automate its management processes and speed up and enhance the transparency of its business reporting.

Optimally combining cloud platforms

The company is convinced by the benefits of a cloud-native strategy: "QSC's concept will enable us draw on the best aspects of two cloud platforms to digitalise our management. We were impressed by QSC's experts, their advisory competence and the tenacity with which they advocated a forward-looking approach", comments Enrico Reichardt, Head of Finance and Accounting at Sachsenlotto.

"Anyone serious about transforming their business along digital lines will quickly find that the cloud offers incomparable potential. To take this step, though, companies need partners that are experts in the various cloud ecosystems and also understand their customers' business processes", recommends Thorsten Raquet, a member of QSC's management.

Core ERP from the private cloud

In future, Sachsenlotto will no longer operate any ERP systems on its proprietary infrastructure. The state lottery service provider for the Free State of Saxony will rather procure its ERP core systems as a managed service from QSC's private cloud. "This way, we will benefit from highly scalable IT resources in QSC's cloud. At the same time, we can be sure that our business-critical systems and data will be securely protected in line with data protection requirements at certified data centres in Germany", explains Enrico Reichardt.

Flexible extension via the SAP cloud

As well as deploying its own private cloud, QSC's concept also integrates resources from the SAP cloud. There, Sachsenlotto will draw on specialised software services such as "SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting", which enables the company to manage its recruiting. QSC incorporates third-party software solutions into the SAP cloud via its "Integration Services". "This way, we will obtain a modern, cloud-native infrastructure that we can adapt exactly in line with our individual needs", comments Enrico Reichardt. Here, QSC will orchestrate all cloud resources and be responsible for hosting, application management and SAP software support, as well as for managing all the relevant licences and cloud subscriptions.



About Sachsenlotto

Owned by the Free State of Saxony, Sächsische Lotto-GmbH is charged with organising state lotteries. Sachsenlotto has around 120 employees at the lottery headquarters and its three branch offices, with some 5,400 employees also working at around 1,250 acceptance points.



About QSC AG

QSC AG is digitalising the German SME sector and enabling its customers to enhance their business processes and business models with the utmost flexibility and efficiency. QSC has longstanding technological and application expertise in the fields of Cloud and Colocation, SAP and the Internet of Things. Its extensive service portfolio provides exactly what SME players need as they move into the digital age: from standardised pay-as-you-use services through to individualised full-range solutions for the retail, manufacturing and energy sectors. All services offer end-to-end quality and high security. QSC bases its relationships with customers on an entrepreneurial approach, a service-driven mindset and a desire to forge mutually beneficial partnerships. QSC AG is based in Cologne and has around 900 employees at locations throughout Germany.

