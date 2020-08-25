Log in
QSC AG

QSC AG

(QSC)
QSC AG : Sachsenlotto to digitalise business management with QSC

08/25/2020

DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Sachsenlotto to digitalise business management with QSC

25.08.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sachsenlotto to digitalise business management with QSC

- QSC to build and operate new SAP S/4HANA environment
- Local software islands to be replaced with hybrid cloud scenario
- Cloud-native strategy as basis for smart and lean business processes

Cologne, 25 August 2020. Sächsische Lotto-GmbH (Sachsenlotto) has commissioned QSC AG to convert its entire ERP landscape. To this end, QSC will consolidate all of the customer's business management processes in a central SAP S/4HANA environment which the IT service provider will operate at its data centres. Based on a hybrid cloud approach, QSC will integrate further services from the SAP cloud into the customer's ERP landscape. Building on this new IT environment, Sachsenlotto aims to automate its management processes and speed up and enhance the transparency of its business reporting.

Optimally combining cloud platforms

The company is convinced by the benefits of a cloud-native strategy: "QSC's concept will enable us draw on the best aspects of two cloud platforms to digitalise our management. We were impressed by QSC's experts, their advisory competence and the tenacity with which they advocated a forward-looking approach", comments Enrico Reichardt, Head of Finance and Accounting at Sachsenlotto.

"Anyone serious about transforming their business along digital lines will quickly find that the cloud offers incomparable potential. To take this step, though, companies need partners that are experts in the various cloud ecosystems and also understand their customers' business processes", recommends Thorsten Raquet, a member of QSC's management.

Core ERP from the private cloud

In future, Sachsenlotto will no longer operate any ERP systems on its proprietary infrastructure. The state lottery service provider for the Free State of Saxony will rather procure its ERP core systems as a managed service from QSC's private cloud. "This way, we will benefit from highly scalable IT resources in QSC's cloud. At the same time, we can be sure that our business-critical systems and data will be securely protected in line with data protection requirements at certified data centres in Germany", explains Enrico Reichardt.

Flexible extension via the SAP cloud

As well as deploying its own private cloud, QSC's concept also integrates resources from the SAP cloud. There, Sachsenlotto will draw on specialised software services such as "SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting", which enables the company to manage its recruiting. QSC incorporates third-party software solutions into the SAP cloud via its "Integration Services". "This way, we will obtain a modern, cloud-native infrastructure that we can adapt exactly in line with our individual needs", comments Enrico Reichardt. Here, QSC will orchestrate all cloud resources and be responsible for hosting, application management and SAP software support, as well as for managing all the relevant licences and cloud subscriptions.


About Sachsenlotto
Owned by the Free State of Saxony, Sächsische Lotto-GmbH is charged with organising state lotteries. Sachsenlotto has around 120 employees at the lottery headquarters and its three branch offices, with some 5,400 employees also working at around 1,250 acceptance points.

About QSC AG
QSC AG is digitalising the German SME sector and enabling its customers to enhance their business processes and business models with the utmost flexibility and efficiency. QSC has longstanding technological and application expertise in the fields of Cloud and Colocation, SAP and the Internet of Things. Its extensive service portfolio provides exactly what SME players need as they move into the digital age: from standardised pay-as-you-use services through to individualised full-range solutions for the retail, manufacturing and energy sectors. All services offer end-to-end quality and high security. QSC bases its relationships with customers on an entrepreneurial approach, a service-driven mindset and a desire to forge mutually beneficial partnerships. QSC AG is based in Cologne and has around 900 employees at locations throughout Germany.

Contact:
QSC AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions
T +49 221 669 8724
F +49 221 669 8009
invest@qsc.de
www.qsc.de


25.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QSC AG
Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
50829 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49-221-669-8724
Fax: +49-221-669-8009
E-mail: invest@qsc.de
Internet: www.qsc.de
ISIN: DE0005137004
WKN: 513700
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1122265

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1122265  25.08.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 143 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2020 -20,7 M -24,5 M -24,5 M
Net cash 2020 28,7 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,80x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 162 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 867
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart QSC AG
Duration : Period :
QSC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QSC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,30 €
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Hermann Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Schlobohm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Reif Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Eickers Member-Supervisory Board
Ina Schlie Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QSC AG23.57%191
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.93%244 104
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-6.60%90 675
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.08%82 913
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.01%51 508
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.55%40 109
