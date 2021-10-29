Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.7 Released

We have released Qt 5.15.7 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.7 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.

You can add Qt 5.15.7 in the existing online installation by using the maintenance tool or do a clean installation by using the Qt Online Installer. Offline installers are available in the Qt Account download area.

Compared to Qt 5.15.6, Qt 5.15.7 contains about 85 bug fixes and security updates. The list of fixes and the overview of all important changes in Qt 5.15.7 can be found from the release note. It is available via Qt Account: in Downloads, select Product: Qt and Version: 5.15.7.

If you want to access the source code repository, it can be done via the Codereview system. Just log in with a Qt Account that has a valid commercial license, and you will be able to access the LTS repositories. For more details, please check the instructions for accessing the commercial LTS repositories.

Qt for Device Creation images are also available for Qt 5.15.7 LTS. In Qt 5.15.7 LTS, the Boot to Qt stack was updated to use Yocto 3.1.11 (Dunfell).

If you want to build yourself with Yocto, set up Gerrit and use the meta-qt5 layer from the Qt repository. We have updated the yocto meta-qt5 layer of Qt 5.15.7 to point to the commercial LTS repositories. For more details, please check the instructions on using yocto with access to the commercial LTS repositories.

If you have any problems with the commercial LTS releases, please contact Qt Support. You can also create bugs to https://bugreports.qt.io, but in addition it is recommended to notify the support team about it.

The next commercial-only LTS patch release Qt 5.15.8 is planned to be released in December 2021.

