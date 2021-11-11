Qt Creator 6 RC released

Thursday November 11, 2021 by Eike Ziller | Comments

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 6 RC!

Please have a look at the Beta blog post and our change log for a summary of what is new and improved in Qt Creator 6.

The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 6 RC is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 6.0.0-rc1 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on irc.libera.chat, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.

You can read the Qt Creator Manual in Qt Creator in the Help mode or access it online in the Qt documentation portal.

Share with your friends