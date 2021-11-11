Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Qt Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/11 08:57:03 am
136.8 EUR   -0.29%
01:37pQt Creator 6 RC released
PU
11/05Dark theme for Qt online documentation
PU
11/04Qt Creator 5.0.3 released
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qt Creator 6 RC released

11/11/2021 | 01:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Qt Creator 6 RC released

Thursday November 11, 2021 by Eike Ziller | Comments

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 6 RC!

Please have a look at the Beta blog post and our change log for a summary of what is new and improved in Qt Creator 6.

Get Qt Creator 6 RC

The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 6 RC is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 6.0.0-rc1 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on irc.libera.chat, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.

You can read the Qt Creator Manual in Qt Creator in the Help mode or access it online in the Qt documentation portal.

Share with your friends

Blog Topics:

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QT GROUP OYJ
01:37pQt Creator 6 RC released
PU
11/05Dark theme for Qt online documentation
PU
11/04Qt Creator 5.0.3 released
PU
11/02The Qt 6 QML Book
PU
10/29Qt Creator 6 - CMake update
PU
10/29Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.7 Released
PU
10/28QT CREATOR AND CLANGD : An Introduction
PU
10/28Qt Group Plc's financial reporting and the annual general meeting in 2022
AQ
10/28Q3 2021 Interim Statement
PU
10/28Interim Statement January 1-September 30, 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 135 M 101 M
Net income 2021 22,7 M 26,1 M 19,5 M
Net cash 2021 23,0 M 26,4 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 148x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 3 407 M 3 929 M 2 917 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,8x
EV / Sales 2022 20,8x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 137,20 €
Average target price 170,00 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Jouni Lintunen Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ138.19%3 929
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.73%2 483 640
ADOBE INC.29.47%308 081
ORACLE CORPORATION46.22%256 502
SEA LIMITED68.45%185 137
SAP SE19.08%173 712