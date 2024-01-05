Qt Group Oyj specializes in the development and commercialization of software under commercial and open source licenses, based on Qt technology. The group's products are dedicated to vehicle equipment, industrial automation applications and medical device user interfaces. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of licenses and consulting services (87.8%); - maintenance services (12.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (0.9%), Europe and Asia/Pacific (59.5%) and North America (39.6%).

Sector Software