Qt Oyj : 6 in OpenEmbedded and Yocto

Qt 6 in OpenEmbedded and Yocto

Monday December 07, 2020 by Piippo Samuli | Comments

Embedded developers have been using the open source meta-qt5 layer for years with their OpenEmbeddedand Yoctobuilds.We have also been using it extensively in our Qt for Device Creation product and have tried to do our part in keeping the latest Qt version available in the upstream layer. With Qt 6 on its way, there was a clear need for a new meta layer for providing continued support for building Qt for embedded devices.

Work for the new layer was started quite early when the Qt 6 build system change to CMakewas still being developed and, for obvious reason, the layer was named meta-qt6.The switch from qmaketo CMakeas the build systemof choice has caused large changesin Qt code and the recipes in meta-qt6 are mostly written from scratchto account this change. The good news is that thanks to use of CMake, most of the recipes are now much simpler thanthey were with qmake.

Building

Qt

with meta-qt6

Switchingfrom meta-qt5 to meta-qt6 for buildingQt or your own application should be quite straightforward, as long asyour application code is still compatible with Qt6 after the API changes.The Qt module recipes are still thereas before, qtbaseis still qtbase, although not all Qt modules from meta-qt5 are initially available in theQt 6.0 release.Some of them are planned to be released in later Qt releases, some have been or will later be merged with other parts of Qtandsome of them have been droppedcompletely.

In order to builda CMakeproject with meta-qt6, you now need to inheritqt6-cmakeclass in your recipe. Similarly, if your project is using qmake, you now need to inherit qt6-qmake. Even thoughQt 6 is now using CMakefor building itself, qmakeremains supported for application development, so you can still use qmakefor your application builds.

For configuringtheqtbasemodule, the most important PACKAGECONFIG options are still the same, but otherwise changes have been made. If you need to change the qtbaseconfiguration, see details in the qtbase recipe and make sure that you are using the correct PACKAGECONFGs or using the CMakestyle configure options.

T

oolchain

s

The exampleSDK recipe is now meta-toolchain-qt6whichcontains all the available Qt 6 modulesand tools needed for building Qt applications. For easier Qt Creator integration, we have included additional CMaketoolchain file(Qt6Toolchain.cmake)that can be used without sourcing the usual environment-setup script from the toolchain.Usingqmakefrom the toolchain this way continues to be supported as italready is with meta-qt5.

Additionally, we have integrated meta-mingwsupport, whichallows you to build toolchainsthat can be run natively on a Windows hosts.The Windows toolchain still has some limitationscompared to native Linux development environment as not all the development tools can be currently built for MinGW.

Contributions

The meta-qt6layeris available with MIT license viaQt Gerrit with a git mirror available in code.qt.io. Contributions are welcomeusing the Qt Code Reviewin similar fashion as contributions to the Qt code. Qt Gerrit works nicely for code reviewsand it also letsusutilize the Qt CI system for buildverification before commits are merged. Bugs and other issues can be reported and discussed in Qt Bug Tracker using component Yocto: meta-qt6 layer.

