  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Qt Group Oyj
  News
  Summary
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/08 06:05:57 am
161.8 EUR   -2.53%
05:42aQT OYJ : Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.6 Released
PU
09/03QT OYJ : What's new in QML Tooling in Qt 6.2?
PU
09/02QT OYJ : 6.2 vs. 5.15 – The Feature Parity Comparison
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qt Oyj : Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.6 Released

09/08/2021 | 05:42am EDT
Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.6 Released

Wednesday September 08, 2021 by Tarja Sundqvist | Comments

We have released Qt 5.15.6 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.6 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.

You can add Qt 5.15.6 in the existing online installation by using the maintenance tool or do a clean installation by using the Qt Online Installer. Offline installers are available in the Qt Account download area.

Fixed Bugs and Important Changes

As always with our long-term supported releases, we have been targeting to include all the important bug fixes to the extent feasible. Looking back to the Qt 5.15.0 release the now released Qt 5.15.6 contains over 1 170 bug fixes as well as numerous smaller improvements in the functionality - as well as multiple important security fixes. These bug fixes are also included in Qt 6.x releases and we recommend all active development projects to migrate either to the latest Qt 5.15.6 patch release or to Qt 6.

The list of fixes and the overview of all important changes in Qt 5.15.6 can be found from the release note. It is available via Qt Account: in Downloads, select Product: Qt and Version: 5.15.6.

Accessing Sources

If you want to access the source code repository, it can be done via the Codereview system. Just log in with a Qt Account that has a valid commercial license, and you will be able to access the LTS repositories. For more details, please check the instructions for accessing the commercial LTS repositories.

Building with Yocto

Qt for Device Creation images are also available for Qt 5.15.6 LTS. If you want to build yourself with yocto, set up Gerrit and use the meta-qt5 layer from the Qt repository. We have updated the yocto meta-qt5 layer of Qt 5.15.6 to point to the commercial LTS repositories. For more details, please check the instructions on using yocto with access to the commercial LTS repositories.

Support

If you have any problems with the commercial LTS releases, please contact Qt Support. You can also create bugs to https://bugreports.qt.io, but in addition it is recommended to notify the support team about it.

***

The next commercial-only LTS patch release Qt 5.15.7 will be released in October 2021.

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 22,7 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2021 22,5 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 180x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 4 105 M 4 860 M 4 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,2x
EV / Sales 2022 25,0x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 64,1%
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 166,00 €
Average target price 165,00 €
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Jouni Lintunen Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ188.19%4 860
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.96%2 255 820
ADOBE INC.32.25%315 086
ORACLE CORPORATION39.13%247 706
SEA LIMITED76.35%188 817
SAP SE18.15%176 923