Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Qt Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:42 2022-11-03 pm EDT
41.46 EUR   -4.04%
12:03pQt Oyj : Creating an effect with QQEM
PU
11/02Qt Group Plc - Managers' Transactions - Ingman Development Oy Ab
AQ
10/27Qt Group Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qt Oyj : Creating an effect with QQEM

11/03/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Creating an effect with QQEM

November 03, 2022 by Kaj Grönholm | Comments

Todays blog post gives a bit more information about how to effectively use the Qt Quick Effect Maker (see the QQEM introduction blog post). We will first create an example effect using several Qt Graphical Effects and then re-create this same effect using a single QQEM multi-effect. This will be done with the node editor, so no experience of writing a shader code is required.

Intro

It is Monday morning. You are early in work as usual, drinking your morning coffee and checking tasks when email from The Designer arrives.

Seems easy to do with Qt Quick. You take a sip of coffee, roll up the sleeves and start coding. Luckily Qt Quick contains Graphical Effects which can be used for this. After coding a while, you end up with a functional effect and a tester application which looks like this:

The relevant source code for the effect is: 

FastBlur {
    id: effect1
    anchors.fill: parent
    source: sourceItem
    radius: toolbar.effectValue * 150
    visible: false
}
BrightnessContrast {
    id: effect2
    anchors.fill: effect1
    source: effect1
    brightness: toolbar.effectValue * 2
    visible: false
}
Image {
    id: maskImage
    source: "mask.png"
    visible: false
}
ThresholdMask {
    id: effect3
    anchors.fill: effect2
    scale: 1.0 - 0.2 * toolbar.effectValue
    source: effect2
    maskSource: maskImage
    spread: 0.2
    threshold: toolbar.effectValue
}

So basically, you combine 3 graphical effects after each other: FastBlur, BrightnessContrastand ThresholdMaskwith a custom masking image. Being satisfied with this, you provide the effect and a small tester application to The Designer with a note "Did you mean something like this?" and continue being awesome for the rest of the day.

Next morning, a new email arrives. This time from The Project Manager.

OK, so nobody had mentioned to you that the customer runs this on an embedded device. And the effect you made yesterday was anyway just an initial version to get feedback. But that's OK. You know exactly what to do next: Implement the same effect as a single multieffect using the new Qt Quick Effect Maker.

Creating the effect using QQEM

Here's a video showing how to create the above effect with the Qt Quick Effect Maker using just nodes and properties.

As you can see, creating, testing, and exporting the effect with QQEM took only about 3 minutes. The source code to use the exported effect component in your application looks like this: 

SmoothFadeEffect {
    anchors.fill: parent
    scale: 1.0 - 0.2 * toolbar.effectValue
    source: sourceItem
    blurHelperBlurMultiplier: 0.4
    fastBlurAmount: toolbar.effectValue * 1.5
    brightnessContrastBrightness: toolbar.effectValue * 2
    thresholdMaskThresholdLow: toolbar.effectValue
    thresholdMaskSpreadLow: 0.2
}

So instead of 3 separate effect components there is only one, with properties to control blur, brightness and masking.

Performance measurements

Now let's test the performance of the original Graphical Effects version vs. custom QQEM multi-effect. Testing is done on a beefy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with Adreno 730 GPU, increasing the amount of effect items animating on screen and measuring how that affects the framerate. Note that Tab S8 has higher frequency 120Hz screen.


What we can see is that the initial effect using multiple Qt Graphical Effects maintains 120fps up to 7 effect items, while the QQEM multi-effect reaches solid 120fps still with 12 effect items: Combining effects into a single shader effect brings a notable performance gain.

You provide this custom effect to The Project Manager, it runs at solid 60fps on the customer target hardware and everyone is happy.

Conclusions

Let's conclude why you may want to create custom effects using QQEM:

  • Performance: Chaining multiple Qt Graphical Effects requires an additional draw call, an additional set of shader passes and an additional offscreen buffer for each effect you add. QQEM composes the effect into a single draw call, shader & buffer.
  • More effects: QQEM contains also effect nodes not available in Qt Graphical Effects. For example, Vignette, Noise, ColorLUT, NormalMapping etc. and all of these can be customized. This means that you have more effects to choose from, to reach the desired outcome.
  • Customization: With QQEM you can create fully custom nodes, with custom shader code and properties. These custom nodes can be combined with the built-in nodes. This allows extending the effect while keeping the performance optimal.

The source codes of the example application with both versions of the effect are available in here. Convinced? See the instructions from the end of QQEM Introduction blog post and start making your own custom effects!

Share with your friends

Blog Topics:

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 16:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QT GROUP OYJ
12:03pQt Oyj : Creating an effect with QQEM
PU
11/02Qt Group Plc - Managers' Transactions - Ingman Development Oy Ab
AQ
10/27Qt Group Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
10/27Transcript : Qt Group Oyj, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Qt Oyj : Q3 esitys (engl.)
PU
10/27Qt Group Plc :  Interim Statement January 1 - September 30, 2022
AQ
10/17Qt Oyj : Porting Slate to Qt for WebAssembly
PU
10/13Publishing of Qt Group Plc's Interim Statement on October 27, 2022
AQ
09/27Qt Group Plc's financial reporting in 2023
AQ
09/27QT GROUP OYJ : Provisional calendar
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 155 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 32,9 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1,94 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 094 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,07x
EV / Sales 2023 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 651
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 43,20 €
Average target price 66,25 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Jouni Lintunen Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ-67.66%1 079
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.56%1 640 730
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.86%202 536
ADOBE INC.-46.88%140 037
SAP SE-22.46%106 605
SERVICENOW INC.-39.50%79 170