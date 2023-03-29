Advanced search
Qt Oyj : Creator 10 released

03/29/2023 | 06:56am EDT
Qt Creator 10 released

March 29, 2023 by Eike Ziller | Comments

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 10!

General

You can now temporarily drag the progress details out of the way, in addition to hiding themwith the button below them.

If you use the Open as Centered Popup option for locator, we fixed that it didn't remember the last search term that you typed into the input field.

C++

We updated the LLVM version that we ship in our packages to LLVM 16. This improves C++ 20 support in Clang, and the interaction between Qt Creator and Clangd. We also enabled the ClangFormat plugin by default, which now is used by default for indentation.

When you rename .ui files or the form defined in a .ui file, Qt Creator now adapts includes and references to them in C++ files of your project automatically.

The new action Tools > C++ > Find Unused Functions helps you find dead code in your projects.

We also added a Call Hierarchy view, which is available for all language servers that support this functionality.

QML

We updated the code model to Qt 6.5. The editor now shows a color preview for corresponding properties as a tool tip, and you can specify an external command like qmlformat to format files, instead of the built-in formatter.

If you install the optional Qt Language Server component from the Qt installer, you can test out the QML language server in Qt Creator by turning on Qt Quick > QML/JS Editing > Use qmlls now.

CMake

We updated the support for CMake presets to preset version 5. This adds for example support for includes, the external strategy for architecture and toolset, and the pathListSep variable.

For the editor there is a new option under CMake> Formatterfor using cmake-format or an other command for formatting CMake related files.

We also added a new deploy step that uses cmake --install that you can add to your project configuration in Projects > Run Settings > Add Deploy Step.

Remote Build and Run Targets

We added support for handling the code model remotely via remote Clangd when building on a Docker device. The ClangFormat plugin now also works on remote files in a Docker container.

You can now directly browse the file system on remote targets, for example to select a remote build directory. And the Open Terminal action, for example in the Build Environment settings, open a terminal on the remote system.

More

There have been many more improvements and fixes in Qt Creator 10. The more extensive change log is available for reading in our repository, and also under Help > Change Log (and Qt Creator > Change Log on macOS).

Get Qt Creator 10

The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Qt Creator", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 10 is also available as an update in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on irc.libera.chat, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.

You can read the Qt Creator Manual in Qt Creator in the Help mode or access it online in the Qt documentation portal.

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 10:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
