  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Qt Group Oyj
  News
  Summary
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
99.35 EUR   -2.02%
Qt Oyj : Creator 7 - CMake update
Qt Oyj : 5.15 Extended Support for subscription license holders
Case Stellantis : One HMI product, 4 unique vehicle brands
Qt Oyj : Creator 7 - CMake update

02/10/2022 | 01:43pm EST
Qt Creator 7 - CMake update

Thursday February 10, 2022 by Cristian Adam | Comments

Qt Creator 7 comes with an updated CMake project configuration settings page.

Stop CMake button

The first feature that I want to point out is the "Stop CMake" button. Previously it was possible to stop the "Configure" step by pressing the "x" button fo the "Configure" progress bar.

Now it's as easy as clicking the "Stop CMake" button.

Run CMake button and additional CMake options

Now it is possible to run CMake to configure a project if it's already configured. Previously this was only possible by setting new -D/-U. values.

You can also pass command line options to the CMake configuration step, options like: "--warn-uninitialized", "--debug-find", and "--trace-expand".

Initial Configuration and Current Configuration

The "Initial CMake parameters" edit field has been refactored as a CMake variables list, and the command line options are now part of the "Additional CMake options" edit field.

"Initial Configuration" list of variables contains the variables that are used to configure the CMake project for the first time. Some default values are inherited from the kit's CMake configuration and are displayed in Italic.

The "Initial Configuration" list of variables is saved in the project's source directory as the CMakeLists.txt.user file.

The "Current Configuration" contains the list of CMake variables that are present in the CMake file-api json export located at the .cmake/api/v1/reply directory.

The variables that are inherited from the "Initial Configuration" are displayed in Italic. The mismatched values are displayed in red.

You might also notice that the grouping of the CMake variables is no longer there and that the view has alternating background colors for better visibility.

Kit CMake configuration

The kit's CMake configuration is now easily accessible at the "Kit Configuration" button.

This CMake configuration will be passed to the "Initial Configuration" as kit values, which then are passed to the "Current Configuration" as initial values.

Setting the -DQT_CREATOR_SKIP_PACKAGE_MANAGER_SETUP:BOOL=ON CMake variable in kit will make sure that any project using this kit will have the Qt Creator's package manager auto setup skipped.

Help links

You might have seen the "Additional CMake options" having a hyperlink. This hyperlink points to the offline CMake documentation, and if the installed CMake version doesn't come with the CMake.qch file, the online documentation will be used.

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 18:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
