Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Qt Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/08 10:53:45 am
95.3 EUR   -3.35%
10:32aQT OYJ : New 3D particles features in Qt 6.3
PU
10:22aTHE NEW SIMPLIFIED QT COMMERCIAL LICENSING : what's in it for you?
PU
12:52aQT OYJ : Technical Artists – The New Kingmakers of User Experience?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qt Oyj : New 3D particles features in Qt 6.3

02/08/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New 3D particles features in Qt 6.3

Tuesday February 08, 2022 by Kaj Grönholm | Comments

Yes, I know, Qt 6.3 isn't out yet. But as the first beta was just released, it is a good time to start speaking about the new features. In this blog post, I will list my three favourite new features available in Qt Quick 3D particles module.

Custom Shapes

Shapes in Quick 3D particles module define areas where the particles are emitted from or where the particles are attracted to. Most common way to define the shape is using ParticleShape3D and selecting the shape type (Cube, Sphere, Cylinder). Alternatively, if you want to emit particles from an existing 3D model, there is ParticleModelShape3D just for that. These options are often enough, but they don't cover all the needs, so with Qt 6.3 we added a new ParticleCustomShape3D element. This element allows defining exact particle positions of the shape in a simple CBOR format: 

[

  "QQ3D_SHAPE", // string

  version, // integer

  [

    posX, // float

    posY, // float

    posZ, // float

    posX, // float

    ...

  ]

]

Here is an example application using custom shapes:

To create these shape files, we provide a simple command-line tool called shapegen, which takes in an image and depth, and creates defined amount of positions within those. Here is the help of shapegen tool: 

C:qt6_3-installbin

λ shapegen.exe --help

Usage: shapegen.exe [options]

Tool to generate Qt Quick 3D Particles Custom Shapes



Options:

-?, -h, --help Displays help on commandline options.

--help-all Displays help including Qt specific

options.

-i, --image  Input image for the data.

-o, --output  Output CBOR file for the shape data.

-d, --depth  Depth (z scale) for the data.

-s, --scale  Scale used for the image data. Default

1.0

-a, --amount  Amount of position data to generate.

-p, --sorting-position  Position to use for sorting. Format "x,

y, z"

-l, --list-cbor Lists CBOR file content.

This tool is still rather simple, but so is the CBOR format so you can also look at the private shape helper class and generate your own custom shapes in any imaginable ways.

Lights Support

To emit 2D texture particles in the Quick 3D scene, you use the SpriteParticle3D elements. With the Qt 6.3, we have added lights support for these sprite particles by defining which lights the particle should be affected by: 

SpotLight {

  id: lightSpot

  ...

}



PointLight {

  id: lightPoint

  ...

}



SpriteParticle3D {

  id: spriteParticle

  sprite: Texture {

    source: "images/sphere.png"

  }

  lights: [lightSpot, lightPoint]

  ...

}

All the Quick3D light types are supported. With particles, the applied light amount is per-particle and not per-pixel resolution like with the Quick 3D models. This decision was made because particles are usually rather small and to have excellent performance by having the lighting calculated in the vertex shader side.

Here is an example application demonstrating particles with different lights:

You can take this lighting support into use to make particles blend better with the rest of the 3D scene. And as said, the lights implementation is rather performant so you can use them also on embedded hardware.

Dynamic Bursts

To emit particles in bursts, Quick 3D supports several burst() methods and declarative EmitBurst3D elements. The latter is evaluated (so burst particles generated) at the time the particle system starts. This is optimal for performance as it means burst particles don't need to be generated while the system is running, but it doesn't suit cases where the emitter moves, rotates etc. because bursts will be created with the initial emitter stage. For this reason we have added a new DynamicBurst3D element in Qt 6.3. It is used similarly to EmitBurst3D: 

ParticleEmitter3D {

  ...

  emitBursts: [

    DynamicBurst3D {

      time: 1000

      amount: 100

    },

    DynamicBurst3D {

      time: 2000

      amount: 200

    }

  ]

}

DynamicBurst3D elements are evaluated at the system runtime, meaning that the above example emits 100particles at 1sand 200particles at 2s, with the emitter properties during those exact times. DynamicBurst3D combined with TrailEmitter3D also allows triggering the bursts when the followed particle starts or ends.

Here is an example application demonstrating dynamic bursts with the trail emitter:

All the examples shown in the blog are available with the Qt 6.3 and there are also plenty of other new things and fixes in Qt 6.3. So please download the latest 6.3 release and try for yourself.

Share with your friends

Blog Topics:

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QT GROUP OYJ
10:32aQT OYJ : New 3D particles features in Qt 6.3
PU
10:22aTHE NEW SIMPLIFIED QT COMMERCIAL LIC : what's in it for you?
PU
12:52aQT OYJ : Technical Artists – The New Kingmakers of User Experience?
PU
02/04QT OYJ : The Curious Case of the Responsible Process
PU
02/04QT OYJ : 6.3 Beta Released
PU
02/04Publishing of Qt Group's Financial Statement Bulletin and Annual Report 2021 on Februar..
AQ
02/03QT OYJ : Design Studio 3.0 Released
PU
02/01QT OYJ : commercial licensing simplified!
PU
01/31QT OYJ : 6.2.3 Released
PU
01/27POSITIVE RESULT WARNING : Qt Group Plc's net sales and operating profit for 2021 exceed pr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 22,1 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net cash 2021 21,9 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 2 448 M 2 798 M 2 798 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 98,60 €
Average target price 145,00 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Jouni Lintunen Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ-26.20%2 798
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.52%2 256 182
ADOBE INC.-10.57%239 199
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.42%215 612
SAP SE-10.97%149 826
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.69%114 640