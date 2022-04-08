Log in
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 08:41:22 am EDT
120.35 EUR   -1.31%
04/06QT OYJ : Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.9 Released
PU
04/05SECURITY ADVISORY : Recently reported zlib compression issue impacts Qt
PU
04/04SECURITY ADVISORY : Recently reported Chromium "Type confusion" issue impacts Qt WebEngine
PU
Qt Oyj : QtQuick3D QML Profiler Events

04/08/2022 | 08:10am EDT
QtQuick3D QML Profiler Events

Friday April 08, 2022 by Janne Koskinen | Comments

In Qt 6.3 we have added QML Profiler events in QtQuick3D. Starting with Qt Creator 7.0 you can see the events in QML Profiler timeline.

Example: Outrun - automotive demo

Trying to find out what is wrong without profiling tools takes a lot of unnecessary guessing and sprinkling of debug prints. QML profiler can easily show where the time goes.

A 3D scene implemented with QtQuick3D running on Google Pixel C Android tablet.

With the new QtQuick3D Profiler events we can see a suspiciously long texture load taking up 208ms, a 1/4 of the loading of the scene. In total all texture loading takes almost 1/2 of the scene time, 1/3 goes to shader generation and 1/4 to mesh loading.

Sorting the project files in size order we find long texture load to be the background cube map texture weighing 78MB. Additionally, all textures are in PNG format instead of compressed texture format such as ASTC.

Reducing the resolution of the cube map from 4k to 1080p reduces the file size to 18MB and load time to 61ms. With the smaller resolution cube map and changing the PNG images to high quality ASTC compressed textures nearly halves the frame preparation time. The next step is to find the right balance in fidelity and usability.

For all the events added look at the documentation https://doc.qt.io/qtcreator/creator-qml-performance-monitor.html#analyzing-qt-quick-3d-events .

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:09:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 169 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 35,3 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net cash 2022 39,6 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,1x
Yield 2022 0,15%
Capitalization 3 022 M 3 296 M 3 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 121,95 €
Average target price 146,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Jouni Lintunen Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ-8.72%3 296
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.39%2 259 331
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.50%217 562
ADOBE INC.-20.16%213 910
SAP SE-20.16%127 602
SERVICENOW INC.-18.38%105 956