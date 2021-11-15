Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Qt Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/15 01:55:57 pm
142.6 EUR   0.00%
01:45pQT OYJ : VS Tools for Visual Studio 2022
PU
06:10aQT OYJ : API Stability is No Black Magic!
PU
11/12Qt Online Installer 4.2.0 released
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qt Oyj : VS Tools for Visual Studio 2022

11/15/2021 | 01:45pm EST
Qt VS Tools for Visual Studio 2022

Monday November 15, 2021 by Miguel Costa | Comments

We are happy to announce the release of the Qt Visual Studio Tools (v2.8.0) extension for Visual Studio 2022. Installation packages are available for download at the VS Marketplace or directly in the VS 2022 IDE: select Extensions > Manage Extensions from the IDE menu, and then search for "qt".

Version 2.8.0 of the Qt VS Tools extension is also available as a development release for Visual Studio 2019 and 2017. Installation packages can be downloaded from download.qt.io.

You can track our work progress and provide feedback at bugreports.qt.io. Please feel free to report any problems, or make any suggestions/comments and help us further improve the Qt Visual Studio Tools.

Blog Topics:

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 18:44:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2021 22,7 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net cash 2021 23,0 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 153x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 3 541 M 4 054 M 4 046 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,9x
EV / Sales 2022 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 142,60 €
Average target price 170,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Jouni Lintunen Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ147.57%4 054
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.39%2 528 087
ADOBE INC.31.49%312 886
ORACLE CORPORATION44.60%255 709
SEA LIMITED71.46%188 445
SAP SE16.68%168 936