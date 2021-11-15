Qt Oyj : VS Tools for Visual Studio 2022

Qt VS Tools for Visual Studio 2022

Monday November 15, 2021 by Miguel Costa | Comments

We are happy to announce the release of the Qt Visual Studio Tools (v2.8.0) extension for Visual Studio 2022. Installation packages are available for download at the VS Marketplace or directly in the VS 2022 IDE: select Extensions > Manage Extensions from the IDE menu, and then search for "qt".

Version 2.8.0 of the Qt VS Tools extension is also available as a development release for Visual Studio 2019 and 2017. Installation packages can be downloaded from download.qt.io.

You can track our work progress and provide feedback at bugreports.qt.io. Please feel free to report any problems, or make any suggestions/comments and help us further improve the Qt Visual Studio Tools.

