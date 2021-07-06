Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Qt Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/06 08:46:29 am
99.75 EUR   +0.86%
08:34aQT OYJ  : 6.2 Beta Released
PU
07/01QT OYJ  : 6.1.2 Released
PU
06/30QT OYJ  : Call for Presentations for Qt World Summit 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qt Oyj : 6.2 Beta Released

07/06/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Qt 6.2 Beta Released

Tuesday July 06, 2021 by Tuukka Turunen | Comments

I am pleased to announce that we released the first Qt 6.2 Beta today. Qt 6.2 includes all widely used Qt add-on modules and is also the first release in the Qt 6 series to provide Long Term Support for commercial licensees. We will continue to provide subsequent beta releases via the online installer throughout the beta phase.

The Qt 6.2 release provides multiple new features, for example 3D particles allowing you to create exciting 3D user experiences with Qt Quick 3D. In addition to new features Qt 6.2 brings back support of more additional modules previously not yet available with Qt 6. For more information about the Qt 6.2 release, please check out the Qt 6.2 Alpha blog post and the overview of the most important changes in Qt 6.2.

After the first beta released today, we will push out multiple new beta releases using the online installer. With this approach, it is easy for users to test the new features and provide feedback. We are not planning to publish separate blog posts for the subsequent beta releases and release candidate(s). In addition to binaries, source packages of each beta release are also available for those who prefer to build themselves.

I hope many of you will try out the Qt 6.2 Beta releases and provide feedback to help us identify what we need to fix in Qt 6.2 for the release at the very end of September. For any issues you may find, please submit a detailed bug report to bugreports.qt.io. When filing a bug report, remember to mention which beta you found the issue with and check the list of known issues. You are also welcome to join the discussions in the Qt Project mailing lists and developer forums.

Share with your friends

Blog Topics:

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 12:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QT GROUP OYJ
08:34aQT OYJ  : 6.2 Beta Released
PU
07/01QT OYJ  : 6.1.2 Released
PU
06/30QT OYJ  : Call for Presentations for Qt World Summit 2021
PU
06/23QT OYJ  : for MCUs 1.9 released
PU
06/23QT OYJ  : 6 Reaches Feature Parity with 5 - the 6.2 Alpha Released
PU
06/22QT OYJ  : for Android Automotive tech preview released
PU
06/21QT OYJ  : on Apple Silicon
PU
06/18QT OYJ  : Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.5 Released
PU
06/14QT GROUP PLC : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2016
AQ
06/09QT OYJ  : Creator 4.15.1 released
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2021 19,7 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net cash 2021 17,6 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 123x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 2 450 M 2 907 M 2 900 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 98,90 €
Average target price 105,00 €
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Mika Harjuaho Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ71.70%2 772
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.83%1 996 018
ADOBE INC.18.59%277 846
ORACLE CORPORATION26.48%219 060
SAP SE10.89%165 786
SEA LIMITED37.50%148 598