Qt Oyj : 6.2 Beta Released

Qt 6.2 Beta Released

Tuesday July 06, 2021 by Tuukka Turunen | Comments

I am pleased to announce that we released the first Qt 6.2 Beta today. Qt 6.2 includes all widely used Qt add-on modules and is also the first release in the Qt 6 series to provide Long Term Support for commercial licensees. We will continue to provide subsequent beta releases via the online installer throughout the beta phase.

The Qt 6.2 release provides multiple new features, for example 3D particles allowing you to create exciting 3D user experiences with Qt Quick 3D. In addition to new features Qt 6.2 brings back support of more additional modules previously not yet available with Qt 6. For more information about the Qt 6.2 release, please check out the Qt 6.2 Alpha blog post and the overview of the most important changes in Qt 6.2.

After the first beta released today, we will push out multiple new beta releases using the online installer. With this approach, it is easy for users to test the new features and provide feedback. We are not planning to publish separate blog posts for the subsequent beta releases and release candidate(s). In addition to binaries, source packages of each beta release are also available for those who prefer to build themselves.



I hope many of you will try out the Qt 6.2 Beta releases and provide feedback to help us identify what we need to fix in Qt 6.2 for the release at the very end of September. For any issues you may find, please submit a detailed bug report to bugreports.qt.io. When filing a bug report, remember to mention which beta you found the issue with and check the list of known issues. You are also welcome to join the discussions in the Qt Project mailing lists and developer forums.

