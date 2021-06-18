Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Qt Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/18 06:39:44 am
94.2 EUR   +0.64%
06:17aQT OYJ  : Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.5 Released
PU
06/14QT GROUP PLC : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2016
AQ
06/09QT OYJ  : Creator 4.15.1 released
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qt Oyj : Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.5 Released

06/18/2021 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.5 Released

Friday June 18, 2021 by Tarja Sundqvist | Comments

We have released Qt 5.15.5 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.5 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.

Compared to Qt 5.15.4, Qt 5.15.5 contains about 110 bug fixes and security updates. The list of fixes and the overview of all important changes in Qt 5.15.5 can be found from the Qt 5.15.5 release note. It is available via Qt Account: in Downloads, select Product: Qt and Version: 5.15.5.

You can add Qt 5.15.5 in the existing online installation by using the maintenance tool or do a clean installation by using the Qt Online Installer.

If you want to access the source code repository, it can be done via the Codereview system. Just log in with a Qt Account that has a valid commercial license, and you will be able to access the LTS repositories. For more details, please check the instructions for accessing the commercial LTS repositories.

Qt for Device Creation images are also available for Qt 5.15.5 LTS. If you want to build yourself with yocto, use the meta-qt5 layer from the Qt repository. We have updated the yocto meta-qt5 layer of Qt 5.15.5 to point to the commercial LTS repositories. For more details, please check the instructions on using yocto with access to the commercial LTS repositories.

If you have any problems with the commercial LTS releases, please contact Qt Support. You can also create bugs to https://bugreports.qt.io, but in addition it is recommended to notify the support team about it.

The next commercial-only LTS patch release Qt 5.15.6 will be released in August.

Share with your friends

Blog Topics:

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QT GROUP OYJ
06:17aQT OYJ  : Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.5 Released
PU
06/14QT GROUP PLC : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2016
AQ
06/09QT OYJ  : Creator 4.15.1 released
PU
06/08QT OYJ  : Learning solutions survey
PU
06/07QT OYJ  : 6.1.1 Released
PU
06/04QT GROUP PLC  : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
06/03QT OYJ  : Qbs 1.19.0 released
PU
06/03POSITIVE RESULT WARNING : Qt Group Plc raises its 2021 net sales outlook
AQ
06/01QT OYJ  : Monthly subscriptions are back!
PU
05/31QT OYJ  : Online Installer 4.1.1 released
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2021 19,7 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net cash 2021 17,6 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 116x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 2 319 M 2 763 M 2 762 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 105,00 €
Last Close Price 93,60 €
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Mika Harjuaho Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ62.50%2 763
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.72%1 964 988
ADOBE INC.10.25%264 281
ORACLE CORPORATION19.89%223 647
SAP SE11.32%167 752
SEA LIMITED42.30%148 541