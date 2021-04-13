Qt Oyj : The Qt Company strengthens its market leader position with acquisition of froglogic GmbH

Helsinki, FINLAND. 13 April 2021: Leading global software company, The Qt Company, has today announced that it will acquire froglogic GmbH, a major provider of quality assurance tools, such as test automation tools. The acquisition will bring froglogic's market-leading test automation tools into the Qt product portfolio to offer a complete, streamlined package for customers, extending the offering to encompass the entire software development process from design, development and deployment and now quality assurance.

Qt is used by more than 1.5 million developers in thousands of companies globally. Built with productivity as its cornerstone, Qt empowers companies to meet the increasing software market requirements driven by the exponential growth of the IoT market and the stagnant growth of available software developers. Qt puts next-generation user experience at the heart of product development, streamlining designer-developer processes and feedback cycles to ensure a higher success rate in delivery. With customers across 70 different industries, Qt tools ensure the same code can be used on any hardware of any size, from microcontrollers to supercomputers on any operating system. The Qt company has 13 offices worldwide, and will add the existing froglogic operations in Hamburg, Germany to its locations. The company experienced 38% growth in 2020, despite challenges from the effects of the global pandemic.

froglogic was founded to create a best-of-breed cross platform Graphic User Interface (GUI) test automation tool, specifically to automate tests for applications based on the Qt GUI framework. Among other major achievements leveraged by its Squish- and Coco-products, the company has been recognized in the Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation. The company has rapidly grown to include GUI test tools for GUI technologies on Windows, Linux, Unix, macOS, embedded/mobile and Web platforms. The integration of these technologies into The Qt Company extends the existing offering to meet the needs of developers at every stage of the development lifecycle.

'As The Qt Company continues its growth, the acquisition of froglogic is an important milestone in broadening Qt's best-in-class software development tools and building in automated testing and code coverage analysis directly into our suite of products. Understanding that speed of delivery for new products is crucial to our customers, our goal is to improve developer productivity and make the product development process as streamlined as possible,' said Juha Varelius, President and CEO, Qt Group Plc. 'We continuously see that the companies are pushing to get new products and services out to customers aiming to a stronger go-to-market execution. Creating an efficient design and development cycle, underpinned with automated testing, is critical to enabling this for our customers.'

'froglogic was founded in 2003, specially to meet the needs of testing applications based on the Qt GUI framework. As such we have number of joint customers who already benefit from our combined product set, and will now see a simplification of buying process. With this acquisition our tools will be leveraged by the Qt sales force to service its global customer base,' said Reginald Stadlbauer, Co-Founder of froglogic. 'We're delighted to be part of The Qt Company and to continue on its exciting growth trajectory, bringing a truly holistic approach to the design, development process cycle and deliver even more effective outcomes for our customers.' added Harri Porten, Co-Founder of froglogic.

About The Qt Company

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in 2020 totalled 79.5 MEUR, and it employs some 366 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

About froglogic

froglogic GmbH is a global leader in the software test automation market, providing state-of-the-art solutions to enhance software quality in any industry context. froglogic offers cutting-edge tooling to support GUI test automation, code coverage analysis and test result management, enabling customers to assess and steer their Quality Assurance efforts across an application's lifecycle. With products transforming the DevOps process and enabling users to develop and ship high-quality code, froglogic was recognized in the 2018 and 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation. To learn more, visit https://www.froglogic.com.

