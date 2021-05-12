Log in
    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/12 07:46:33 am
87.9 EUR   -0.79%
07:40aQT OYJ  : introduces a new customer support system
PU
07:16aQT OYJ  : Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.4 Released
PU
05/06QT OYJ  : 6.1 Released
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qt Oyj : introduces a new customer support system

05/12/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Qt introduces a new customer support system

Wednesday May 12, 2021 by Melinda Seifert | Comments

We are making some significant enhancements in our customer support to make it even better. A new upcoming support system allows us to streamline processes and respond to support tickets quicker than ever before.

No actions needed from the customer - just enjoy the improved service

While the migration between systems is performed, there will be a short maintenance break in the customer portal. We will communicate the exact maintenance break date and duration via our Qt Account Portal one week in advance.

The system change doesn't affect the way customers communicate with us:

  • Support channels will not be impacted. You can still contact Qt support via existing customer portal and email addresses.
  • Customer portal credentials will not be impacted.
  • There will be minor updates to support case classification & feedback collection.

However, please note that after the migration, legacy support cases older than three years will not be accessible. In the new system, we are planning to perform automatic data disposal for support cases older than three years. If you have any legacy support tickets, you may want to back them up to your hard drive.

The benefits of Qt Support

Qt Support is on a mission to help all clients to solve technical challenges and provide best practices with Qt APIs, functions, methods, and programming techniques for all projects. If you need an extra boost, we can quickly become an extension of your team, ensuring your business has all the strategic support it needs.

Qt Support includes

  • Support on Qt APIs, functions, methods, and program techniques
  • Software updates, patches and bug fixes for all releases
  • License transfer (2x per year per license) and recovery support
  • 24x7 personalized support portal access
  • Bug fixes - Priority (within reasonable efforts)
  • Two business days response time SLA (public holidays and weekends are exceptions)

You can reach Qt Support at account.qt.io/support.

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2021 19,7 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net cash 2021 17,6 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 110x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 2 181 M 2 654 M 2 646 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QT GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 105,00 €
Last Close Price 88,60 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juha Pekka Varelius Chief Executive Officer
Mika Harjuaho Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ53.82%2 654
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.13%1 854 500
ADOBE INC.-2.99%232 564
ORACLE CORPORATION23.90%224 022
SAP SE5.63%162 569
SEA LIMITED14.93%118 866