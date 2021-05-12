Qt Oyj : introduces a new customer support system

Qt introduces a new customer support system
Wednesday May 12, 2021 by Melinda Seifert | Comments
We are making some significant enhancements in our customer support to make it even better. A new upcoming support system allows us to streamline processes and respond to support tickets quicker than ever before.
No actions needed from the customer - just enjoy the improved service
While the migration between systems is performed, there will be a short maintenance break in the customer portal. We will communicate the exact maintenance break date and duration via our Qt Account Portal one week in advance.
The system change doesn't affect the way customers communicate with us:
-
Support channels will not be impacted. You can still contact Qt support via existing customer portal and email addresses.
-
Customer portal credentials will not be impacted.
-
There will be minor updates to support case classification & feedback collection.
However, please note that after the migration, legacy support cases older than three years will not be accessible. In the new system, we are planning to perform automatic data disposal for support cases older than three years. If you have any legacy support tickets, you may want to back them up to your hard drive.
The benefits of Qt Support
Qt Support is on a mission to help all clients to solve technical challenges and provide best practices with Qt APIs, functions, methods, and programming techniques for all projects. If you need an extra boost, we can quickly become an extension of your team, ensuring your business has all the strategic support it needs.
Qt Support includes
-
Support on Qt APIs, functions, methods, and program techniques
-
Software updates, patches and bug fixes for all releases
-
License transfer (2x per year per license) and recovery support
-
24x7 personalized support portal access
-
Bug fixes - Priority (within reasonable efforts)
-
Two business days response time SLA (public holidays and weekends are exceptions)
You can reach Qt Support at account.qt.io/support.
Disclaimer
Qt Group Oyj published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:39:03 UTC.