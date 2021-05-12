Qt Oyj : introduces a new customer support system

Qt introduces a new customer support system

Wednesday May 12, 2021

We are making some significant enhancements in our customer support to make it even better. A new upcoming support system allows us to streamline processes and respond to support tickets quicker than ever before.

While the migration between systems is performed, there will be a short maintenance break in the customer portal. We will communicate the exact maintenance break date and duration via our Qt Account Portal one week in advance.

The system change doesn't affect the way customers communicate with us:

Support channels will not be impacted. You can still contact Qt support via existing customer portal and email addresses.

Customer portal credentials will not be impacted.

There will be minor updates to support case classification & feedback collection.

However, please note that after the migration, legacy support cases older than three years will not be accessible. In the new system, we are planning to perform automatic data disposal for support cases older than three years. If you have any legacy support tickets, you may want to back them up to your hard drive.

Qt Support is on a mission to help all clients to solve technical challenges and provide best practices with Qt APIs, functions, methods, and programming techniques for all projects. If you need an extra boost, we can quickly become an extension of your team, ensuring your business has all the strategic support it needs.

Qt Support includes

Support on Qt APIs, functions, methods, and program techniques

Software updates, patches and bug fixes for all releases

License transfer (2x per year per license) and recovery support

24x7 personalized support portal access

Bug fixes - Priority (within reasonable efforts)

Two business days response time SLA (public holidays and weekends are exceptions)

You can reach Qt Support at account.qt.io/support.

