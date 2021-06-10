Log in
    5I0   SG2G82000008

QT VASCULAR LTD.

(5I0)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

06/10/2021 | 11:20am EDT
CIRCULAR DATED 10 JUNE 2021

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.

IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT ABOUT ITS CONTENTS OR THE ACTION THAT YOU SHOULD TAKE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT, TAX ADVISER OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER IMMEDIATELY.

If you have sold or transferred all your ordinary shares in the capital of QT Vascular Ltd. (the "Company") through the Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), you need not forward this Circular to the purchaser or transferee as CDP will arrange for a separate Circular to be sent to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or transferred all your shares which are not deposited with CDP, you should forward this Circular together with the Notice of EGM and the enclosed Proxy Form immediately to the purchaser or the transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or the transferer.

This Circular has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lim Hui Ling, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Terms appearing on the cover of this Circular bear the same meanings as defined in this Circular.

(Company Registration No. 201305911K)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS

IN RELATION TO

THE SUBSCRIPTION AND SALE OF SHARES IN TRIREME MEDICAL, LLC, COLLECTIVELY REPRESENTING A DISPOSAL OF APPROXIMATELY 50.0% OF THE ENLARGED SHARE CAPITAL OF TRIREME MEDICAL, LLC IMMEDIATELY AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS, AS A MAJOR TRANSACTION UNDER CHAPTER 10 OF THE CATALIST RULES AND THE REDUCTION IN EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN TRIREME MEDICAL, LLC (AS DEFINED HEREIN)

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES

Last date and time for lodgement of Proxy Form Date and time of Extraordinary General Meeting Place of Extraordinary General Meeting

  • 23 June 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
  • 25 June 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
  • The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means

CONTENTS

DEFINITIONS .....................................................................................................................................

3

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS..........................................................................................................

7

1.

INTRODUCTION ......................................................................................................................

7

2.

INFORMATION ON TML, MDIE, THE INVESTOR ..................................................................

8

3.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS ................................................

8

4. RELATIVE FIGURES UNDER RULE 1006 AND RULE 1007(2) OF THE CATALIST

RULES ....................................................................................................................................

11

5.

PROFORMA FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS.....................

12

6.

RULE 805(2) OF THE CATALIST RULES .............................................................................

13

7. RATIONALE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND INTENDED USE OF

PROCEEDS FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION............................................................................

13

8.

INTEREST OF DIRECTORS..................................................................................................

14

9.

DIRECTORS' SERVICE CONTRACTS..................................................................................

14

10.

DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATIONS ...................................................................................

14

11.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING .............................................................................

14

12.

ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS ..................................................................

15

13.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT ....................................................................

16

14.

CONSENTS ............................................................................................................................

17

15.

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION ....................................................................

17

APPENDIX A - SUMMARY OF VALUATION REPORT ..................................................................

18

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING.................................................................

N-1

PROXY FORM

2

DEFINITIONS

In this Circular, the following definitions shall apply throughout unless the context otherwise requires or otherwise stated:

"Act"

: The Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore, as may be

amended, modified or supplemented from time to time

"APOA"

:

Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.43 of this Circular

"Assigned Agreements"

:

Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.43 of this Circular

"Assignment

and

:

Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.43 of this Circular

Assumption"

"Assignment

and

:

Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.43 of this Circular

Assumption Agreement"

"Board"

: The board of Directors of the Company

"Catalist"

: The sponsor-supervised listing platform of the SGX-ST

"Catalist Rules"

: The SGX-ST Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist, as may

be amended, or modified or supplemented from time to time

"CDP"

: The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

"Chairman of the EGM"

: The chairman of the EGM

"Circular"

: This circular to Shareholders dated 10 June 2021

"Company"

:

QT Vascular Ltd.

"Completion"

: Completion of the Proposed Transactions

"Completion Date"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.4 of this Circular

"Conditions Precedent"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.3 of this Circular

"Constitution"

: The constitution of the Company as may be amended, modified

or supplemented from time to time

"Director"

: A director of the Company (whether executive or non-executive)

as at the date of this Circular and the term "Directors" shall be

construed accordingly

"EGM" or "Extraordinary

: The extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on

General Meeting"

25 June 2021 at 2:00 p.m. by way of electronic means (via LIVE

WEBCAST and AUDIO ONLY MEANS), notice of which is set

out on pages N-1 to N-4 of this Circular

"FY2020"

: Financial year ended 31 December 2020

"Group"

: Collectively, the Company and its subsidiaries

"G Vascular"

:

G Vascular Private Limited (Company Registration No.

202018294E), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genesis MedTech

International Private Limited

"GV APA"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.5(f) of this

Circular

3

DEFINITIONS

"Investor"

: Emerald

Apex

Pte. Ltd.

(Company Registration

No.

201013442C), a company incorporated in Singapore

"Latest Practicable Date"

:

1 June 2021

"Liabilities"

: Has the

meaning

ascribed to

it under Section 3.5(f) of

this

Circular

"License Agreement"

:

Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.43 of this Circular

"LPS"

:

Loss per Share

"Management Team"

: Has the

meaning

ascribed to

it under Section 3.5(a) of

this

Circular

"MDIE"

: MDIE Pte. Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201530063E), a

company incorporated in Singapore

"Net Proceeds"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 7 of this Circular

"NewCo"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.6 of this Circular

"Notice of EGM"

: The notice of EGM as set out on pages N-1 to N-4 of this Circular

"NTL"

:

Net tangible liabilities

"Ordinary Resolution"

: A resolution to be passed by more than 50% of Shareholders

present and voting either in person or by proxy at the EGM, as

set out in the Notice of EGM

"Ordinary Resolution 1"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 1.4 of this Circular

"Ordinary Resolution 2"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 1.4 of this Circular

"Practice Note 10A"

: Practice Note 10A of the Catalist Rules

"Proceeds"

: Has the

meaning

ascribed to

it under Section 3.5(f) of

this

Circular

"Proposed Acquisition"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.6 of this Circular

"Proposed Diversification"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.6 of this Circular

"Proposed Subscription"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.6 of this Circular

"Proposed Transactions"

: The Sale and the Subscription

"Proxy Form"

: The proxy form in respect of the EGM as set out in this Circular

"Reduction in Effective

:

Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 1.4 of this Circular

Interest in TML"

"Register of Members"

: The register of members of the Company

"Sale"

: The sale of the Sale Shares held by the Company to MDIE for

the Sale Consideration

"Sale Consideration"

:

Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.2 of this Circular

4

DEFINITIONS

"Sale Shares"

: 139,999 shares in TML, which are the subject of the Sale

"Securities Account"

: A securities account maintained by a Depositor with CDP, but

does not include a securities sub-account maintained with a

Depository Agent

"Securities and Futures

: The Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore, as

Act" or "SFA"

may be amended, modified or supplemented from time to time

"Sellers"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.3 of this Circular

"SGX-ST"

: Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

"Share Charge"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.2 of this Circular

"Shareholders"

: Registered holders of Shares in the Register of Members, except

that where the registered holder is CDP, the term "Shareholders"

shall, where the context admits, mean persons named as

Depositors in the Depository Register maintained by CDP and

into whose Securities Accounts those Shares are credited

"Shareholders'

:

Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.5 of this Circular

Agreements"

"Shares"

: Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

"SPA"

: The subscription and sale and purchase agreement dated 5 May

2021 entered between the Company, MDIE, the Investor and

TML in relation to the Proposed Transactions

"Sponsor"

: PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd.

"Subscription"

: The subscription by the Investor of the Subscription Shares for

the Subscription Amount

"Subscription Amount"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.2 of this Circular

"Subscription Shares"

: 50,000 new shares in TML

"Substantial Shareholder"

: A person (including a corporation) who has an interest or

interests. in one or more voting Shares in the Company, and the

votes attached to that Share, or those Shares, is not less than

five per cent. (5%) of the total votes attached to all the voting

Shares in the Company

"S$" and "cents"

: Singapore dollars and cents, respectively, the lawful currency of

the Republic of Singapore

"Teleflex"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.3 of this Circular

"TML"

:

Trireme Medical, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"Total Consideration"

: Has the meaning ascribed to it under Section 3.2 of this Circular

"US$"

: The lawful currency of the USA

"USA"

:

United States of America

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

