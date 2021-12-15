Log in
    5I0   SG2G82000008

QT VASCULAR LTD.

(5I0)
General Announcement::Further Update on EGM called for on 15 December 2021

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
QT VASCULAR LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201305911K)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

FURTHER UPDATE ON EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CALLED BY REQUISITIONING SHAREHOLDERS ON 15 DECEMBER 2021 TO REMOVE ALL DIRECTORS

  1. The Board of Directors ("Board") of QT Vascular Ltd ("Company") refers to its announcements dated 8 December 2021, 11 December 2021 and 13 December 2021 in relation to the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") called by Mission Well Limited and Tansri Saridju Benui ("Requisitioning Shareholders") on 15 December 2021 to remove all Directors of the Company. Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed in the aforesaid announcements.
  2. The Company understands that the Requisitioning Shareholders have proceeded with the EGM today at 9.30am, notwithstanding the concerns previously raised by the Company.
  3. The Company would reiterate for the benefit of all Shareholders that the resolutions proposed at the EGM to remove all the Directors is flawed, and would cause the Company to be in breach of Article 83 of its Constitution and Section 145 of the Companies Act (Cap. 50 of Singapore).
  4. The Directors have therefore been advised by the Company's counsel that to the extent the aforesaid resolutions breach constitutional and statutory requirements which the Company is subject to and must comply with, the Directors remain incumbent and are entitled to continue acting on behalf of the Company.
  5. The Company also expresses its disappointment with the Requisitioning Shareholders proceeding with the EGM on 15 December 2021 despite the breach of constitutional and statutory requirements highlighted by the Company.
  6. The Company will continue to make the necessary announcements to update shareholders on material developments as and when appropriate.
  7. SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN DEALING IN THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY. SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE ADVISED TO READ ANY ANNOUNCEMENTS BY THE COMPANY CAREFULLY. THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKERS, BANK MANAGERS, SOLICITORS, ACCOUNTANTS, TAX ADVISORS OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISORS IF THEY ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTIONS THEY SHOULD TAKE.

By Order of the Board

QT VASCULAR LTD.

Sho Kian Hin

Director

15 December 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

Disclaimer

QT Vascular Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
