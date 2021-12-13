General Announcement::Intention to apply to Court for guidance

QT VASCULAR LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201305911K)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ATTEMPT BY MISSION WELL LIMITED AND TANSRI SARIDJU BENUI TO CONVENE ANOTHER EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO PROPOSE SAME RESOLUTIONS TO APPOINT NEW DIRECTORS ALREADY VOTED DOWN BY SHAREHOLDERS ON 6 DECEMBER 2021

INTENTION TO APPLY TO COURT FOR GUIDANCE The Board of Directors (" Directors ") of QT Vascular Ltd (" Company ") refers to its announcement dated 7 December 2021 in relation to Mission Well Limited and Tansri Saridju Benui (" Requisitioning Shareholders ") attempting to call for another EGM of the Company to vote on the proposed appointments of Tansri Saridju Benui, Christian Kwok-Leun Yau Heilesen, Leung Yu Tung Stanley, Zhou Jia Lin and Chay Yiowmin as new directors of the Company (" Second Attempt EGM "). The Company has instructed solicitors to advise on an application to the High Court of Singapore (" Court ") to seek declarations, inter alia , on whether the Requisitioning Shareholders' call to convene the Second Attempt EGM is valid given that the same resolutions proposed in the Second Attempt EGM were already voted upon and rejected by shareholders at an EGM on 6 December 2021. This vote was taken less than 4 hours before the Requisitioning Shareholders' call to convene the Second Attempt EGM on the very same day, which is rather disturbing to the Company, as it disregards the will and decision of shareholders evinced at the EGM on 6 December 2021 and amounts to an abuse of the rights accorded to shareholders pursuant to Section 177(1) of the Companies Act. To-date, the Requisitioning Shareholders have also not explained adequately this attempt to call for the Second Attempt EGM. Subsequent to receiving advice from its solicitors, the Company intends to make the Court application for guidance in due course. Pending such guidance from the Court and for the aforesaid reasons set out in paragraph 2 above, the Company will not recognise any attempt by the Requisitioning Shareholders to hold the Second Attempt EGM and would urge shareholders to do the same. The Company will keep shareholders updated as and when there are material developments in the Court application. In the meantime, shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Shareholders and other investors are advised to read any announcements by the Company carefully. They should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants, tax advisors or other professional advisors if they are in any doubt as to the actions they should take.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Sho Kian Hin

Director

13 December 2021

