Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. QT Vascular Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5I0   SG2G82000008

QT VASCULAR LTD.

(5I0)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Intention to apply to Court for guidance

12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QT VASCULAR LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201305911K)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ATTEMPT BY MISSION WELL LIMITED AND TANSRI SARIDJU BENUI TO CONVENE ANOTHER EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO PROPOSE SAME RESOLUTIONS TO APPOINT NEW DIRECTORS ALREADY VOTED DOWN BY SHAREHOLDERS ON 6 DECEMBER 2021

    • INTENTION TO APPLY TO COURT FOR GUIDANCE
  2. The Board of Directors ("Directors") of QT Vascular Ltd ("Company") refers to its announcement dated 7 December 2021 in relation to Mission Well Limited and Tansri Saridju Benui ("Requisitioning Shareholders") attempting to call for another EGM of the Company to vote on the proposed appointments of Tansri Saridju Benui, Christian Kwok-Leun Yau Heilesen, Leung Yu Tung Stanley, Zhou Jia Lin and Chay Yiowmin as new directors of the Company ("Second Attempt EGM").
  3. The Company has instructed solicitors to advise on an application to the High Court of Singapore ("Court") to seek declarations, inter alia, on whether the Requisitioning Shareholders' call to convene the Second Attempt EGM is valid given that the same resolutions proposed in the Second Attempt EGM were already voted upon and rejected by shareholders at an EGM on 6 December 2021. This vote was taken less than 4 hours before the Requisitioning Shareholders' call to convene the Second Attempt EGM on the very same day, which is rather disturbing to the Company, as it disregards the will and decision of shareholders evinced at the EGM on 6 December 2021 and amounts to an abuse of the rights accorded to shareholders pursuant to Section 177(1) of the Companies Act. To-date, the Requisitioning Shareholders have also not explained adequately this attempt to call for the Second Attempt EGM.
  4. Subsequent to receiving advice from its solicitors, the Company intends to make the Court application for guidance in due course. Pending such guidance from the Court and for the aforesaid reasons set out in paragraph 2 above, the Company will not recognise any attempt by the Requisitioning Shareholders to hold the Second Attempt EGM and would urge shareholders to do the same.
  5. The Company will keep shareholders updated as and when there are material developments in the Court application.
  6. In the meantime, shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Shareholders and other investors are advised to read any announcements by the Company carefully. They should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants, tax advisors or other professional advisors if they are in any doubt as to the actions they should take.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Sho Kian Hin

Director

13 December 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of

Page 1

this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lim Hui Ling, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Page 2

Disclaimer

QT Vascular Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QT VASCULAR LTD.
12/11GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on EGM called for on 15 December 2021
PU
12/11GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Listing and Quotation Notice
PU
12/10EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Grant of Share Awards and Issuance of New Shares un..
PU
12/09GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Request for Lifting of Trading Halt - Sponsor's Statement
PU
12/09REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT : :Request for Lifting of Trading Halt
PU
12/08QT Vascular to Settle $1 Million Debt by Issuing New Shares to Creditors
MT
12/08RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES : :
PU
12/08GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Debt Repayment via Share Issue
PU
12/07GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Attempt by Requisitioning Shareholders to convene another EGM to p..
PU
12/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appointments of Proposed New Directors at EGM convened by Requisit..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,56 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,58 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 13,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 21,4x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart QT VASCULAR LTD.
Duration : Period :
QT Vascular Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QT VASCULAR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wee Chiang Tong Chief Financial Officer
Gina La Finance Director
Brosh Momi Mimon Executive Director & GM-Singapore Operations
Kian Hin Sho Independent Non-Executive Director
Boon Eng Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QT VASCULAR LTD.0.00%13
ABBOTT LABORATORIES22.72%237 605
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.02%151 169
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.10%69 577
HOYA CORPORATION25.30%58 214
DEXCOM, INC.53.22%54 906