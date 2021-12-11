General Announcement::Receipt of Listing and Quotation Notice
12/11/2021 | 01:16am EST
QT VASCULAR LTD.
(Company Registration No. 201305911K)
(Incorporated in Singapore)
("Company")
DEBT REPAYMENT VIA SHARE ISSUE
RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE
Reference is made to the Company's announcement on 9 December 2021 ("Announcement") in relation to the debt repayment agreements dated 8 December 2021 entered into between the Company and each of MDIE Pte. Ltd., Emerald Apex Pte. Ltd. and Mr. Eitan Konstantino (collectively "Creditors"). All capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed in the Announcement.
The Company has on 10 December 2021 received a listing and quotation notice from the SGX- Regco ("L&Q Notice") for the listing and quotation of up to 261,432,816 new ordinary shares of the Company ("New Shares") on the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST, subject to compliance with the listing requirements of the SGX-ST. Pursuant thereto, the New Shares have been duly issued and allotted to the Creditors at an issue price of S$0.0063 per share and the number of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company has increased from 2,298,306,358 Shares to 2,559,739,174 Shares.
In connection with the aforementioned, the Company's counsel, Messrs Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, has also confirmed to the Sponsor as follows: (a) the terms of the debt repayment via share issue do not contravene any laws or regulations governing the Company and the Constitution of the Company; (b) the Company is not applying for a waiver to any Catalist Rules; and (b) the Announcement complies with the requirements of the Catalist Rules, provided that it is not in a position to verify factual information in relation to the debt repayment via share issue.
The L&Q Notice further stipulates that in the event the Company acquires any asset and/or business from the Creditors and/or their related parties/associates, SGX-Regco reserves the right to aggregate the acquisitions and deem the subsequent asset injections as a very substantial acquisition or reverse takeover under Catalist Rule 1015.
The New Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on SGX-ST Catalist on or about 16 December 2021.
SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD NOTE THAT THE L&Q NOTICE IS NOT AN INDICATION OF THE MERITS OF THE DEBT REPAYMENT VIA SHARE ISSUE, THE NEW SHARES, THE COMPANY, ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND THEIR SECURITIES.
By Order of the Board
QT VASCULAR LTD.
Sho Kian Hin
Director
11 December 2021
