General Announcement::Status of the Proposed Transactions and the EGM to be held on 6 December 2021 and 15 December 2021

up to 65,995,871 NewCo Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of outstanding options under the Company's existing option schemes

up to 4,055,555,556 NewCo Shares to be issued to the Investors on completion of the Proposed Subscription; and

up to 277,777,778 NewCo Shares to be allotted and issued to the Vendor on completion of the Proposed Acquisition;

up to 2,268,306,358 NewCo Shares, to be allotted and issued to the existing Shareholders of the Company on the basis of one (1) NewCo Share for every one (1) Share held by each existing Shareholder of the Company;

a declaration from the Monetary Authority of Singapore that subdivisions (2) and (3) of Division 1 of Part XIII of the SFA (other than section 257) shall not apply to the issue of NewCo Shares pursuant to the Scheme for a period of six (6) months commencing on 5 October 2021;

By way of an update on the status of the Proposed Transactions, the Company has

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS OF THE COMPANY CALLED PURSUANT TO SECTION 177 OF THE COMPANIES ACT ON 6 DECEMBER 2021 AND 15 DECEMBER 2021 TO APPROVE NEW DIRECTORS AND REMOVE CURRENT DIRECTORS

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 60% OF HEALTHCARE GROUP AND PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 4,055,555,556 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF NEWCO AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.0018 PER SHARE

details of which are set out in the Company's announcement dated 30 November 2021. The above approvals are material for implementation of the Scheme.

3. The next step to implementation of the Scheme would have been to seek the leave of Court to convene the Scheme Meeting for Shareholders to vote on the Scheme.

SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD THEREFORE NOTE THAT THE REQUISITIONS BY MISSION WELL LIMITED AND TANSRI SARIDJU BENUI TO CONVENE THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS ("EGMS") ON 6 DECEMBER 2021 TO APPOINT NEW DIRECTORS AND 15 DECEMBER 2021 TO REMOVE ALL THE CURRENT DIRECTORS, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE PROGRESS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS BY WAY OF THE SCHEME SUCH AS WHERE THE NEWLY APPOINTED DIRECTORS MAY DECIDE NOT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS.

ACCORDINGLY, THE CURRENT DIRECTORS, WHO HAVE BEEN WORKING CLOSELY WITH THE PROFESSIONAL ADVISORS IN ADVANCING PROGRESS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS BY WAY OF THE SCHEME, STRONGLY URGE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION THE STATUS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND VOTE AT THESE EGMS AND TO MAKE YOUR VOTES COUNT, BY SUBMIT YOUR PROXIES WITHIN THE STIPULATED TIMES IN THE RESPECTIVE EGMS' CIRCULARS.

QT VASCULAR LTD.

Sho Kian HIn

Independent Director

2 December 2021

