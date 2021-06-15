Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    QTS   US74736A1034

QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(QTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QTS REALTY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QTS Realty Trust - QTS

06/15/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) to Blackstone (NYSE: BX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of QTS will receive only $78.00 in cash for each share of QTS that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-qts/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 613 M - -
Net income 2021 4,26 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 142x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 5 380 M 5 380 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 634
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 75,85 $
Last Close Price 78,05 $
Spread / Highest target -0,06%
Spread / Average Target -2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chad L. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey H. Berson Chief Financial Officer
Brent Bensten Chief Technology Officer
David S. Robey Chief Operating Officer
John William Barter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.26.13%5 380
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)20.71%122 952
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)22.08%85 176
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION13.43%34 991
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)27.71%10 746
CYRUSONE INC.8.04%9 684