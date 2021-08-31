Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTS   US74736A1034

QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(QTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QTS Realty Trust : Blackstone Funds Complete Acquisition of QTS Realty Trust (Form 8-K)

08/31/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstone Funds Complete Acquisition of QTS Realty Trust

NEW YORK and OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - August 31, 2021 - Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) today announced that affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and Blackstone Property Partners have completed their previously announced acquisition of QTS Realty Trust for approximately $10 billion, including debt. QTS' common stock, Series A preferred stock and Series B preferred stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Greg Blank and Tyler Henritze, Senior Managing Directors at Blackstone, said, 'We are thrilled to complete this transaction and are excited about the future of QTS. QTS aligns with one of Blackstone's highest conviction themes - data proliferation - and the required investment makes it well suited as a long-term holding for our perpetual capital vehicles. We look forward to working with QTS and its world-class management team to further scale the business to meet the rising demand for data centers.'

'Completing this transaction with Blackstone marks an exciting new chapter for QTS,' said Chad Williams, CEO of QTS. 'Our Powered by People approach will continue to be the foundation for how we serve our customers, local communities and each other, enabling QTS to continue setting a new standard for innovation and service delivery in the data center industry.'

Jefferies LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to QTS, and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal counsel to QTS. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisors to Blackstone, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as its legal counsel.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

QTS Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-8245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

Blackstone Media Contacts:

Paula Chirhart

(347) 463-5453

Paula.Chirhart@blackstone.com

or

Jeffrey Kauth

(212) 583-5395

Jeffrey.Kauth@Blackstone.com

Disclaimer

QTS Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.
05:32pQTS REALTY TRUST : Blackstone Funds Complete Acquisition of QTS Realty Trust (Fo..
PU
05:28pQTS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Complet..
AQ
01:31pBLACKSTONE : Funds Close $10 Billion Acquisition of QTS Realty Trust
MT
11:52aQTS REALTY TRUST : Blackstone Funds Complete Acquisition of QTS Realty Trust
PR
11:32aQTS REALTY TRUST : IT Scalability as a Competitive Advantage
PU
08/31QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.(NYSE : QTS) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
08/31QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.(NYSE : QTS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/27QTS REALTY TRUST : Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Blackstone Funds (Form 8-..
PU
08/26QTS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Ot..
AQ
08/26QTS REALTY TRUST : Wins Shareholder Approval for Buyout by Blackstone Funds
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 616 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -538x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 6 010 M 6 010 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 634
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 77,95 $
Average target price 76,40 $
Spread / Average Target -1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad L. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey H. Berson Chief Financial Officer
Brent Bensten Chief Technology Officer
David S. Robey Chief Operating Officer
John William Barter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.25.97%6 010
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)29.95%132 756
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)19.96%83 116
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION27.12%39 290
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)37.55%11 582
CYRUSONE INC.4.98%9 523