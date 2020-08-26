QTS Realty Trust, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Virtual Conference scheduled for September 9-10, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.

BofA Securities Global Real Estate Virtual Conference scheduled for September 15-17, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to participate on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 .

Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Virtual Conference scheduled for September 15-17, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

