QTS Realty Trust : RE100 Leadership Awards 2021

Twelve RE100 members have been shortlisted for the RE100 Leadership Awards 2021, by an international and independent judging panel, for their ambitious and pioneering work in accelerating the global transition to 100% renewable electricity. The winners will be announced at a special Awards ceremony at Climate Week NYC on Wednesday 22 September.

The RE100 awards are delivered in partnership with CDP and give members the opportunity to showcase their global leadership and commitment to 100% renewable electricity.

RE100 members represent over 175 markets worldwide. This year we are pleased to see a truly global representation of businesses, from markets of different maturities, making the shortlist. Clearly showing the vast appetite for clean energy in Asia and across the globe.

There is still much to be done to unlock the barriers that prevent many major businesses from making the transition to 100% renewable electricity.

Through recognising the pioneering work of RE100 members, we hope that the Leadership Awards inspires other businesses and governments, by demonstrating that using 100% renewable electricity is entirely possible and makes business sense.