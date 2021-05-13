Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTS   US74736A1034

QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(QTS)
QTS Realty Trust : Further Expands its Connectivity Ecosystem with Telia Carrier, the World's #1 Ranked Global Internet Backbone

05/13/2021 | 05:26am EDT
OVERLAND PARK, KS (May 13, 2021) - QTS Realty Trust(NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions,today announced that Telia Carrier, owner and operator of the world's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, has deployed its full suite of connectivity services in QTS' Piscataway, NJand Irving, TXmega data centers.

Telia Carrier has deployed terabit scale transmission gear and core routers to offer its full suite of services and enhance the diverse connectivity ecosystem at both mega scale QTS campuses.

Telia Carrier is the top ranked global IP backbone, with customers in more than 125 countries, operations in 35 of these and network presence in 120 cities worldwide. Telia Carrier offers a broad portfolio of connectivity services, including DWDM, DDoS, IP Transit, Cloud Connectand Ethernet services.

QTS' New Jersey Network Access Point(NJ NAP), located within QTS' mega data center in Piscataway, NJ, is a highly connected regional hub serving network carriers and enterprises, including those serving the financial services market. Telia Carrier's full network suite deployment will add to the NJ NAP's expanding ecosystem of fiber networks, transport networks, cloud access networks, internet exchanges, and direct access to 10 transatlantic subsea cables including the new AEC-2. QTS' mega data center in Irving, TX, provides a strategic central location enabling optimal, fiber-rich connectivity coast-to-coast. The addition of Telia Carrier supports increasing demand from QTS and Telia Carrier customers seeking diverse long-haul routes across the Southwest and into Mexico as well as IP, Cloud, Ethernet, DWDM and DDoS services.

Today's announcement further expands Telia Carrier's presence across QTS' data center footprint. In addition to Piscataway and Irving, Telia Carrier is deployed in QTS' Chicago, Miami, Hillsboroand Atlantadata centers, and has established a presence in the QTS Richmond NAPthat features access to the high speed, low latency MAREA, BRUSA and DUNANT subsea cables that terminate there.

'Digital transformation drives new enterprise requirements for differentiated global IP and transport networks that exceed customer expectations,' said Ivo Pascucci, Vice President, Sales, Telia Carrier. 'Telia Carrier and QTS are aligned in our commitment to provide scale and resiliency - now in seven key markets - serving accelerating customer demand for communications infrastructure and services.'

'We are pleased to continue the expansion of the world's number one ranked Internet backbone network across our highly connected data center footprint,' said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS. 'Customers will benefit from Telia Carrier's new 34 terabit systems that can bypass legacy carrier hotels and connect directly in QTS' mega data centers giving customers scalable access to diverse connectivity solutions.'

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover more at teliacarrier.com, and follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Disclaimer

QTS Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
