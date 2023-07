Qualitas Compania de Seguros SA, formerly HDI Seguros SA and Aseguradora Magallanes Peru SA Compania de Seguros, is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the non-life insurance. The Company specializes in non-life insurance, known as general insurance, or property and casualty insurance. The Company provides compensation for losses incurred within automobile policies for light vehicles and passenger cars, as well as heavy trucks. The Company's parent is Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV.